Used 2010 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me
41 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 116,789 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,490
- 130,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
- 101,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 80,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$390 Below Market
- 50,442 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,981
- 72,864 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,695
- 69,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,250
- 88,122 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
- 113,319 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,994
- 142,710 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
- 109,600 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 65,899 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,998
- 53,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
- 103,670 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$1,680 Below Market
- 71,325 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$7,500$1,147 Below Market
- 98,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$3,475 Below Market
- 74,085 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,000
- 115,825 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac STS searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac STS
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac STS
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.77 Reviews
Report abuse
X,01/17/2010
Being a long time BMW owner, I did not pay any attention to this Cadillac until I test drove all the major mid-luxury cars in the same course in the GM test drive event. BMW naturally emerged as the winner because I was used with it. But what a surprise, the Caddy STS was as good as the Bimmer 5! It handled in good composure; was fast and smooth. It felt a bit lighter and easier to drive than the BMW (for daily commute). I'd say this car is an athlete in suits. I can zoom pass many muscle cars without making a sound. It's very smooth and quiet. I got 25 mpg in city driving; quite remarkable for a car this powerful. The Bose audio system is the best I've heard in any cars.
Related Cadillac STS info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Greenville NC
- Used Cadillac XT4 Chesapeake VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Springfield IL
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Edison NJ
- Used Cadillac XT5 Irvine CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Aurora CO
- Used Cadillac XT4 Asheville NC
- Used Cadillac XT5 Evansville IN
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Ashburn VA
- Used Cadillac STS Ann Arbor MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CTS 2017 Orange CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017 Nashua NH
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon