Used 2010 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me

This terrific Luxury Vehicle is just waiting to bring the right owner lots of joy and happiness with years of trouble-free use** Just Arrived. Does it all!! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 27 MPG Hwy... All Wheel Drive... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DW6ED5B0136841

Stock: C1705

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020