Used 2010 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me

41 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
STS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury in Black
    used

    2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury

    116,789 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,490

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury

    130,146 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury in White
    used

    2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury

    101,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury

    80,694 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2009 Cadillac STS V6

    50,442 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,981

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury Sport

    72,864 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,695

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac STS V8 in Black
    used

    2009 Cadillac STS V8

    69,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,250

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac STS V6 Premium

    88,122 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac STS V6 in Black
    used

    2009 Cadillac STS V6

    113,319 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,994

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury

    142,710 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac STS V6 in Silver
    used

    2009 Cadillac STS V6

    109,600 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Premium in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Cadillac STS V6 Premium

    65,899 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury

    53,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    103,670 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $1,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    71,325 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $7,500

    $1,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    98,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    $3,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    74,085 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V6 in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    115,825 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,695

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac STS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac STS
  4. Used 2010 Cadillac STS

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac STS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac STS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.77 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 3
    (14%)
A smooth and powerful sports sedan
X,01/17/2010
Being a long time BMW owner, I did not pay any attention to this Cadillac until I test drove all the major mid-luxury cars in the same course in the GM test drive event. BMW naturally emerged as the winner because I was used with it. But what a surprise, the Caddy STS was as good as the Bimmer 5! It handled in good composure; was fast and smooth. It felt a bit lighter and easier to drive than the BMW (for daily commute). I'd say this car is an athlete in suits. I can zoom pass many muscle cars without making a sound. It's very smooth and quiet. I got 25 mpg in city driving; quite remarkable for a car this powerful. The Bose audio system is the best I've heard in any cars.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
STS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac STS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings