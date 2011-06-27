  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Seville
  4. Used 1999 Cadillac Seville
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(45)
Appraise this car

1999 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons

  • World-class engineering, contemporary styling, smooth V8, high level of standard equipment, plenty of electronic doodads to wow friends and neighbors.
  • Interior materials still not up to par with some luxury imports, history of not retaining value as well as its rivals, plenty of electronic doodads to ring up big future repair bills.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Cadillac Seville for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$813 - $1,760
Used Seville for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since its rebirth at the 1991 North American International Auto Show, the Cadillac Seville has enjoyed premier status as the best American luxury sedan on the market. Imagine how the engineers and stylists selected to improve upon that award-winning design must have felt as they undertook the mission to create an all-new Seville for the 1998 model year. Thrilled? Terrified? A box of Depends, anyone?

The goal was to produce a world-class performance car that offered consumers sumptuous luxury and all the technological goodies available today. From our vantage point the goal was not only met, but exceeded. The world premiere of the 1998 Seville was held in September of '97 at the Frankfurt International Auto Show to exemplify the car's global focus. The first Cadillac ever to debut outside the United States, the Seville embodies not only the best America has to offer, but in many respects the best of what the world has to offer, too.

For example, there are two engines available for the Seville. Both are dual-overhead-cam V8s, rated among the best on the planet. A 275-horsepower version of the 4.6-liter Northstar V8 goes into the Seville SLS, while the STS gets an additional 25 ponies under the hood. But these motors are smoother and quieter than even the second-generation Northstars from the 1997 Seville. Induction and exhaust noise is muted, and engine-driven accessories are bolted directly to the engine block to reduce vibration and harshness.

Both Seville models have a slick-shifting four-speed automatic transmission, but the STS comes equipped with a feature titled Performance Algorithm Shifting (PAS). PAS uses sensors to evaluate a driver's intentions, and programs the gearbox to behave like a manual transmission during spirited driving. For example, while approaching a corner and standing hard on the brakes, the transmission will select the proper gear for taking the turn before the car begins to change direction. Then it will hold that gear in the corner, eliminating an upshift that could unsettle the Seville's balance during that kind of maneuver.

StabiliTrak is standard equipment on Seville. According to Cadillac, that's like having a co-pilot on board. Sensors hooked to a microprocessor monitor steering angle and other driver inputs to determine what the driver is going to do. If the Seville responds in such a way that is inconsistent with the computer's expectation of what the driver intends, the system selectively applies the front brakes to help keep the car on the intended line. In snow or on ice, this can make the difference between remaining on the road or sliding off the pavement and into the woods.

Under the sheet metal, a Continuously Variable Road-Sensing Suspension (CVRSS) and an Integrated Chassis Control System (ICCS) seemingly tether the Seville to the ground. CVRSS employs dampers at each corner to instantly adjust the Seville's ride and handling setup to accomplish the task at hand. Think of CVRSS as an active suspension without all the heavy high-pressure hydraulic hardware. ICCS reads the road surface and selects the best shock absorber setting within milliseconds. Together, these systems are designed to provide optimum suspension control at all times, regardless of driver input or road surface.

Inside, passengers find luxurious leather appointments, Zebrano wood trim, and an ergonomically functional control panel highlighted by electro-luminescent analog gauges. Interior storage is outstanding, with a glovebox that accommodates a Franklin planner, a clamshell-design center armrest console, and an umbrella tray under the front seat. Standard on the STS is the Bose 4.0 audio system, which excels at providing crystalline sound reproduction through eight speakers and a trunk-mounted subwoofer. For 1999, a new heated seat is part of an adaptive seating package available on both models. Adaptive seating works via a network of inflatable air cells installed in the seat cushion, seatback and side bolsters. The system automatically measures pressure in these areas and adjusts the amount of cell inflation to provide optimal comfort and support. If you prefer, you may simply order massaging lumbar seats as an option on the STS.

Styling is evolutionary, and it only looks dramatically different from the previous Seville when new and old are parked side by side. Compared to the 1992-97 model, the new Seville has a wider stance and a lower hood, resulting in a more aggressive appearance. Edges have been softened all around, a contemporary look that should wear well.We could go on about the optional On-Star Communications system, the RDS stereo system and other Seville goodies, but space is limited. What we have here is an outstanding example of American design and engineering excellence. The Seville looks to be well worth every penny.

1999 Highlights

The Seville sees only minor changes after its successful redesign in 1998. Cadillac's new massaging lumbar seats are offered as an option on the STS. Heated seats become part of the adaptive seat package, which is now available on both SLS and STS trim levels. And the optional OnStar mobile communications system will automatically notify the OnStar customer assistance center in the case of any airbag deployment, front or side, so that the center can dispatch emergency services to the scene. Previously, notification occurred only with a front airbag deployment. There are also three new exterior colors, Cashmere, Parisian Blue and Sterling Silver, and one new interior shade called Oatmeal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Cadillac Seville.

5(54%)
4(29%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.3
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Northstar engine bad design
johnr24,04/07/2013
The Northstar engine until about 2002 had lugbolts that were too short. So it blows a headgasket climbing hills. $3500 to repair with new longer bolts. No old high mileage Northstars ,only dead ones. Engine not considered rebuildable. A Cadillac engine design mistake (30 yr Cad owner)
Thinking of buying 1? Research gaskets
No more GM's,04/22/2010
Worst motor ever. I've spent over 5k at the dealer and now it needed a new engine.
engine breaks fast
drivinitsoftly,01/04/2013
owned the car 3 years had engine rebuilt ($5k at 50K miles), followed 2 years later by a cracked casing which was going to cost another 2k. this car is a money pit. avoid at all ALL costs.
Better with each passing mile
Super High Mile STS,11/18/2009
Love this Caddy! Bought it with 167K on the clock. No leaks! Runs strong and 18.5 mpg city and 26 hwy! Can you beleive it? Great inside and out. I have never loved a car this much! Slate Gray exterior on light beige leather. Every conceiveable option except a sunroof. North V8 best engine around! Deep throaty sound upon acceleration. Still a head turner...
See all 45 reviews of the 1999 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Cadillac Seville

Used 1999 Cadillac Seville Overview

The Used 1999 Cadillac Seville is offered in the following submodels: Seville Sedan. Available styles include SLS 4dr Sedan, and STS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Cadillac Seville?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Cadillac Sevilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Cadillac Seville for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Cadillac Seville.

Can't find a used 1999 Cadillac Sevilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Seville for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,036.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,257.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Seville for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,824.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,738.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Cadillac Seville?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Seville lease specials

Related Used 1999 Cadillac Seville info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles