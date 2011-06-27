  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Seville
  4. Used 1995 Cadillac Seville
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1995 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Cadillac Seville for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$711 - $1,528
Used Seville for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Northstar V8 power is increased. Electronic chassis controls now evaluate steering angle when deciding what to do with the road-sensing suspension, traction control and ABS. Headlights come on automatically when windshield wipers are activated. Chrome wheels are a new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Cadillac Seville.

5(72%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nothing Compares..not even new!
greyhip,01/04/2010
This car was purchased when 2 yrs old. It is the most awesome vehicle in so many ways. When you compare the features it came with in 1995 to the features offered today, it was way ahead of its time. The body style is head turning and it is difficult to tell what year it is from the body style as the cts today looks very similar. Maintenance has been minimal to non existent. I only have 80,000 miles on her but I too, will never own any other make of car other than Cadillac. This vehicle is a blast to drive on the interstate, it is a cruising machine, quiet, smooth and gets up the asphalt when necessary! It has all you could ever want, looks,dependability and power. I would highly recommend!
I'll Never Drive Anything Else
Carol,12/10/2005
I bought my 1995 Cadillac Seville in 1999 when it had 72,000 miles on it. It now has 157,000 miles and is going strong. It looks great and drives wonderfully. I have had one small repair done on it. I replaced tires with Michelins, and that improved the handling greatly. I recently bought a 2001 Cadillac STS and passed this car on to my son. I only hope the newer one is half the car this one has been. It is worth every penny, new or used!
Very Fast / Sips Fuel
vicar,08/05/2005
My 1995 Cadillac Seville does 0-60 in 6.6 sec., which is quick by any standard. There are lots of embarrassed hotshots driving Infiniti G35s, Infiniti FX35s, some elderly Camaros & Mustangs wondering what happened. Also, noted a number of complaints regarding fuel mileage - my experience is just the opposite- I can't believe a vehicle with this kind of performance gets 19.8 mpg in mixed city driving and 26 to 28 mpg at 70 to 80 mph on the highway. Amazing- or maybe I have a light foot. My 2005 Honda CRV gets 21 mpg in the city and 26 to 28 mpg on the highway and it sure doesn't crank like the Caddy.
best decision. ever.
kurtw,01/30/2009
i bought this car 6 years ago with almost 100,000 miles on it. it now has almost 150k and it is still awesome. super fast! and so advanced technically for a 95! considering the 300hp v8 engine it has surprisingly good fuel economy. the only thing ive replaced is the LED third brake light which is a common problem and the fuel line which is actually a recalled gm problem that gm paid for. i love this car and will miss it when im gone. it is the best purchase of my life! im a cadillac man forever now.
See all 25 reviews of the 1995 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1995 Cadillac Seville

Used 1995 Cadillac Seville Overview

The Used 1995 Cadillac Seville is offered in the following submodels: Seville Sedan. Available styles include STS 4dr Sedan, and SLS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Cadillac Seville?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Cadillac Sevilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Cadillac Seville for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Cadillac Seville.

Can't find a used 1995 Cadillac Sevilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Seville for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,905.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,700.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Seville for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,454.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Cadillac Seville?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Seville lease specials

Related Used 1995 Cadillac Seville info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles