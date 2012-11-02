Used 2003 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Cadillac Seville STS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Cadillac Seville STS

    105,431 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

  • 2003 Cadillac Seville STS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Seville STS

    55,622 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2002 Cadillac Seville SLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Cadillac Seville SLS

    72,840 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

  • 2001 Cadillac Seville SLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2001 Cadillac Seville SLS

    173,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,997

  • 2000 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    2000 Cadillac Seville STS

    117,411 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

  • 2000 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    2000 Cadillac Seville STS

    139,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

  • 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1999 Cadillac Seville SLS

    110,652 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,400

  • 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1999 Cadillac Seville SLS

    41,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,900

  • 1998 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1998 Cadillac Seville STS

    79,693 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 1997 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville STS

    161,580 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,800

  • 1997 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville SLS

    37,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 1997 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville STS

    52,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

  • 1995 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1995 Cadillac Seville SLS

    151,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,410

  • 1994 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1994 Cadillac Seville STS

    158,478 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,457

Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Seville
  4. Used 2003 Cadillac Seville

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Seville

High Miles and all. I'm a believer
karsntrux,02/11/2012
Great vehicle. Mine is a 2003 with 220,000 miles, but no one knows that but me. I've taken great care of it and it has taken great care of me. I see a lot of bad reviews here, but I can't find a bad thing to say about mine. Oh wait, the ashtray cover won't always stay down. Big deal. This car always starts, rides great and the BOSE is much more than you will ever need. I reccomend Cadillac to any and everyone. 27MPG also.
