Used 1990 Cadillac Seville Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.0/432.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length190.8 in.
Curb weight3480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire
  • White Diamond
