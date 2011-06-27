2001 Cadillac Seville Review
Pros & Cons
- World-class engineering, contemporary styling, smooth V8, superbly equipped.
- History of losing value quicker than rivals, electronic doodads could be costly to repair.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're looking for a top-notch luxury sedan that favors comfort over performance, the Seville is one of the smoothest rides this side of Stuttgart.
Vehicle overview
The world premiere of the 1998 Seville was held in September of '97 at the Frankfurt International Auto Show to emphasize the car's global focus. The first Cadillac ever to debut outside the United States, the Seville embodies not only the best America has to offer, but in many respects the best of what the world has to offer, too.
For 2001, Cadillac has extended the gadget and package lists that include options to fit nearly any Seville buyer's desire. The SLS Luxury package includes heated front and rear seats, a tilt/telescoping power steering wheel and the memory package. The Premium SLS luxury package adds a Bose stereo, 16-inch chrome wheels and Ultrasonic rear park assist. Moving to the STS and checking the Luxury package adds all items above, plus a six-disc CD changer and the wood trim package. The STS Premium Luxury Package adds high-intensity discharge headlamps, tire pressure monitoring and trades the 16-inch wheels for larger 17-inch chrome numbers. You can also go for the gusto with the STS Premium Performance Package, which adds an express-open sunroof, an e-mail-capable Infotainment radio and an integrated, hands-free cellular phone.
Both the Seville STS and SLS come standard with the latest version of StabiliTrak, which adds side slip-rate control and active steering effort compensation to an already impressive computer-controlled traction system. Also standard is the next generation of Cadillac's Continuously Variable Road-Sensing Suspension (CVRSS), which GM engineers say now includes inputs for transient roll control, lateral support and stability control interaction from StabiliTrak 2.0.
Inside, there's luxurious leather appointments (Zebrano wood trim is available) and an ergonomically functional control panel highlighted by electro-luminescent analog gauges as well as a driver information system. A heated seat is part of an adaptive seating package available on both models that uses a network of inflatable air cells installed in the seat cushion, seatback and side bolsters to adjust comfort and support. You can even opt for massaging lumbar seats on the STS. Interior storage is outstanding, with a roomy glovebox, clamshell-design center armrest console, and a rear-seat pass-through.
Other notable features include a new airbag suppression system that uses sensors to determine if the front-passenger airbag should be disabled because the seat is either vacant or being occupied by a small child. Also new this year is an ultrasonic rear parking assist feature and GM's three-button OnStar communications service as standard equipment, and an optional advanced navigation system.
We could go on and on about other technology, such as the transmission's Performance Algorithm Shifting feature, or the Magnasteer variable-assist, speed-sensitive power rack-and pinion unit, or the road-texture detection system, or the advanced radio data system stereo and any number of other Seville goodies, but space is limited. What we have here is an outstanding example of American design and engineering excellence.
2001 Highlights
Features & Specs
Safety
