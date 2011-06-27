  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(42)
2001 Cadillac Seville Review

Pros & Cons

  • World-class engineering, contemporary styling, smooth V8, superbly equipped.
  • History of losing value quicker than rivals, electronic doodads could be costly to repair.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for a top-notch luxury sedan that favors comfort over performance, the Seville is one of the smoothest rides this side of Stuttgart.

Vehicle overview

The world premiere of the 1998 Seville was held in September of '97 at the Frankfurt International Auto Show to emphasize the car's global focus. The first Cadillac ever to debut outside the United States, the Seville embodies not only the best America has to offer, but in many respects the best of what the world has to offer, too.

For 2001, Cadillac has extended the gadget and package lists that include options to fit nearly any Seville buyer's desire. The SLS Luxury package includes heated front and rear seats, a tilt/telescoping power steering wheel and the memory package. The Premium SLS luxury package adds a Bose stereo, 16-inch chrome wheels and Ultrasonic rear park assist. Moving to the STS and checking the Luxury package adds all items above, plus a six-disc CD changer and the wood trim package. The STS Premium Luxury Package adds high-intensity discharge headlamps, tire pressure monitoring and trades the 16-inch wheels for larger 17-inch chrome numbers. You can also go for the gusto with the STS Premium Performance Package, which adds an express-open sunroof, an e-mail-capable Infotainment radio and an integrated, hands-free cellular phone.

Both the Seville STS and SLS come standard with the latest version of StabiliTrak, which adds side slip-rate control and active steering effort compensation to an already impressive computer-controlled traction system. Also standard is the next generation of Cadillac's Continuously Variable Road-Sensing Suspension (CVRSS), which GM engineers say now includes inputs for transient roll control, lateral support and stability control interaction from StabiliTrak 2.0.

Inside, there's luxurious leather appointments (Zebrano wood trim is available) and an ergonomically functional control panel highlighted by electro-luminescent analog gauges as well as a driver information system. A heated seat is part of an adaptive seating package available on both models that uses a network of inflatable air cells installed in the seat cushion, seatback and side bolsters to adjust comfort and support. You can even opt for massaging lumbar seats on the STS. Interior storage is outstanding, with a roomy glovebox, clamshell-design center armrest console, and a rear-seat pass-through.

Other notable features include a new airbag suppression system that uses sensors to determine if the front-passenger airbag should be disabled because the seat is either vacant or being occupied by a small child. Also new this year is an ultrasonic rear parking assist feature and GM's three-button OnStar communications service as standard equipment, and an optional advanced navigation system.

We could go on and on about other technology, such as the transmission's Performance Algorithm Shifting feature, or the Magnasteer variable-assist, speed-sensitive power rack-and pinion unit, or the road-texture detection system, or the advanced radio data system stereo and any number of other Seville goodies, but space is limited. What we have here is an outstanding example of American design and engineering excellence.

2001 Highlights

Tire-pressure monitoring is now available on the STS, as well as an e-mail-capable Infotainment radio, a hands-free integrated cellular phone, 17-inch chrome wheels and high-intensity discharge headlamps. OnStar in-vehicle safety, security and information service is now standard fare on the STS and available on the SLS. Two new SLS and three STS packages round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Cadillac Seville.

5(62%)
4(24%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
42 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Northstar stalling problems X 3
vosser,06/29/2002
This is my third Cadillac I have owned, this new one stalls while driving down the street. They have replaced the engine crank sensors. Then they say when I bring it back the second time for the same problem they put a diagnostic package on it and could not get the problem to duplicate. How can I search for others for possible solution or retribution? I am glad Wisconsin has a "lemon law" and will not be hesitant to invoke it. Unless they reair it permanently or replace it now on the third try for the same problem it will be the last Cadillac I purchase.
15 Years Old and Still a Beauty
nathaniel,04/28/2013
STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I purchased my 2001 STS in about May of 2004 as it came off of a 3-year lease. It had about 32K miles and now it only has about 88K (as of 10/16). I purchased it at Caddy dealer. A new Caddy comes with a 3-year 50K warranty... However.... a Certified Used Cadillac has/had a 6 year/100K mile one, which makes a used one with the Certified Warranty a bonus for the used car purchaser. Also, they cover not only power train, but practically everything (i.e. basically bumper to bumper), including a free loaner car. Couple of months after purchase it developed an oil leak. No "oil pan" on transverse, i.e. had to remove engine, take apart in middle and put in a new gasket. Glad it was under warranty. --- Updated 10/16... As I updated above it now has about 87,000 miles and looks fairly much like new (garaged, plus I keep it polished and clean...) When I tell people it's a 2001 and I've had it since 2004 they can't believe it. Still runs great, geat power, great stopping ability, and great handling for a car of its size. Also, nice interior leather with good fit and finish.
Great running car
caddymann,01/23/2012
Have a 2001 Cadillac Seville STS that has 96,000 miles. It has been a great car, burns 1 quart of oil between changes but has been doing this for the last 40,000 miles. I have driven it accros the country and never had major issues with this car. A nice riding car that holds its value.
Fast Luxury Sedan
Mike,11/21/2008
We bought the car used with 25K miles. This car is a joy to drive, my wife rarely lets me drive it because I drive it like a sports sedan. The 300hp DOHC 32 valve engine is quiet, but revs quickly & effortlessly to 6500 rpm when needed. Need to pass someone....point it straight, hit the accelerator & you are approaching warp speed vey rapidly (EX: passing 50mph- 85mph in under 6 seconds) in addition to a luxury ride, outstanding heated seats with memory & awesome Bose 6+1 cd changer. For mid 50 year old it is a true luxury hotrod. In town we get 20+ mpg & 25-28 mpg on hiway (as long I don't start driving like speed racer). Great car, somewhat expensive to repair/maintain.
See all 42 reviews of the 2001 Cadillac Seville
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Cadillac Seville features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Cadillac Seville

Used 2001 Cadillac Seville Overview

The Used 2001 Cadillac Seville is offered in the following submodels: Seville Sedan. Available styles include STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

