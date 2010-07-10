Used 2011 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me
- 80,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$390 Below Market
Wild West Auto Sales - Omaha / Nebraska
SHARP LOW MILE AWD LUXURY PACKAGE WITH SUNROOF, NAV AND A NICE SET OF MICHELINS *****We have found that most customers do the majority of their shopping online before visiting a dealership. For this reason we feel it necessary to have a competitive price on our used vehicles right up front. We spend time researching the region to ensure our used cars are priced right. Feel free to ask or make an offer, but please understand that our posted price may very well be our best price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW6ED0B0121339
Stock: P2435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 72,864 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,695
SW Freeway DriveTime - Houston / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DU6ED9B0101385
Stock: 1380055619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,122 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
Mike Smith Honda - Beaumont / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2011 Cadillac STS. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Cadillac STS. More information about the 2011 Cadillac STS: The STS boasts strong, smooth performance with the direct-injected V6, so the V8 won't truly be missed. Although many of its most innovative tech features have been discontinued, several standout features and options remain available on the STS, including Intellibeam headlamps, the head-up display, and blind-spot and lane-departure systems. Considering those features, along with the STS's robust roster of airbags and excellent handling, it's a very safe luxury sedan. Interesting features of this model are quiet cabin, safety and stability, Strong overall performance, standout tech options, and smooth ride We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DX6ED8B0102938
Stock: B0102938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 142,710 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Milam Kars - Bossier City / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW6ED1B0147769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,899 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,998
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
V6 Premium Luxury Collection Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Tire; Compact Spare Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo Driver Awareness Package Ebony; Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Di Direct Injection Head-Up Display Lane Departure Warning Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Side Blind Zone Alert Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Tires; P235/50R18 Front And P255/45R18 Rear Michelin; W-Rated; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic For Rwd; Electronically-Controlled With Overdrive; Hydra-Matic; 6L50-E; Tap Up/Tap Down Vanilla Latte Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Polished Cast Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DX6EDXB0157732
Stock: B0157732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 53,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions............... This terrific Luxury Vehicle is just waiting to bring the right owner lots of joy and happiness with years of trouble-free use** Just Arrived. Does it all!! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 27 MPG Hwy... All Wheel Drive... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW6ED5B0136841
Stock: C1705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 116,789 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,490
Your Deal Automotive (Pens) - Pensacola / Florida
Visit Your Deal Automotive at www.yourdealautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 850-444-9494 today to schedule your test drive.Come down and see our DEALS on used vehicles TODAY!!! At YOUR DEAL AUTOMOTIVE you will find: ** QUALITY vehicles** Top notch CUSTOMER SERVICE** SUPERIOR sales staffHome of the saying “It’s not a DEAL until it’s YOUR DEAL“Check out our complete inventory of used vehicles and apply for our “easy approval financing” at:www.yourdealautomotive.comPhone: 850-444-9494 Address:9084 N Palafox Pensacola FL 32534
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DU6EV5A0126002
Stock: 7766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Bravo Chevrolet - Las Cruces / New Mexico
THIS VEHICLE HAS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS:AWD, cashmere Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Radio, 17' x 7.5' Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. 2010 Cadillac STS Luxury Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 VVT Direct Injection AWD, cashmere Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Radio. 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DU6EV7A0106852
Stock: 8839A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 101,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Russell Barnett Kia - Tullahoma / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DU6EV9A0140436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,442 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,981
Ford Lincoln of Cookeville - Cookeville / Tennessee
Value Priced Below Market! All Wheel Drive Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, This 2009 Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB has a sharp White Diamond Tricoat exterior and a super clean Cashmere interior! Automatic Low Miles, Adaptive Brake Assist Popular Color Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DD67V390111328
Stock: T111328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 69,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,250
Griffith GMC Chevrolet Buick - Neosho / Missouri
Only 69,298 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Cadillac STS delivers a Gas V8 4.6L/279 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17' X 7.5' (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) POLISHED CAST ALUMINUM (STD), V8 PREMIUM LUXURY COLLECTION includes (CF5) power sunroof, (YQ4) audio system with navigation, AM/FM stereo with Bose 5.1 Studio Surround Sound system, 6-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer and DVD-based navigation, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (TT6) Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps, (CE4) headlamp washer system and (ZAA) compact spare tire, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, HYDRA-MATIC, 6L50-E, TAP UP/TAP DOWN (STD).*This Cadillac STS Comes Equipped with These Options *TIRES, P235/50R17 MICHELIN, S-RATED, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TIRE, COMPACT SPARE, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and sunshade, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with articulating head restraints (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING with OnStar controls, LIGHT GRAY, NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, HEADLAMPS, XENON, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID), WINDSHIELD WIPER-ACTIVATED with flash-to-pass feature, includes (CE4) headlamp washer system, HEADLAMPS, INTELLIBEAM, AUTOMATIC LOW/HIGH BEAM CONTROL.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Griffith Motor Company located at 1300 W. Harmony, Neosho, MO 64850 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A290172992
Stock: 60020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 113,319 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,994
Courtesy Buick GMC - Crystal Lake / Illinois
Contact Napleton Buick GMC today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2009 Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2009 Cadillac STS: The 2009 STS occupies a slot in between the CTS and DTS in Cadillac's lineup. In terms of performance and features, it is every bit a rival to the top sedans from Germany and Japan. With all-wheel drive, the STS makes a surprisingly good all-weather car, and with its front-wheel steer system, the AWD V8 model is especially safe and nimble. Inside, the STS has a look and feel that entirely justifies the price, plus convenience and safety features that compete with the best in its class. Strengths of this model include safety features, available leading-edge technology features, Performance, smooth ride, and optional all-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DD67V190150242
Stock: P00053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 109,600 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
American Imports - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA67V890142115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,670 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$1,680 Below Market
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
COOLED SEATS PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS WOOD TRIM MEMORY SEAT TILT AND SLIDE MOON ROOF CALL TODAY 540-805-5211 ASK FOR MIRZA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67V780195917
Stock: AL-6152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,325 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$7,500$1,147 Below Market
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Premium Audio, Sunroof / Panoramic Roof, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather. Recent Arrival! 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with OverdriveWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A880200339
Stock: LU044567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 98,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$3,475 Below Market
George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan
This vehicle is sold in AS-IS condition, with no warranty or guarantee either expressed or implied. You will pay all costs for any repairs. The dealer assumes no responsibility or liability in connection with the sale of this vehicle. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, AWD, Light Gray w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces. Shopping online for a pre-owned vehicle is easier than ever. To stay competitive in this growing and changing market, we use advanced technologies to accurately place our cars below other dealers prices. This allows us to provide a fair no haggle experience for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL67A580134737
Stock: AP12545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 74,085 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Odometer is 26944 miles below market average! Crystal Red Tintcoat 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A080196920
Stock: AJ18984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 115,825 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
Nick Jr.'s Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67VX80128258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
