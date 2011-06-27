Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,741
|$20,312
|$22,960
|Clean
|$15,902
|$19,272
|$21,725
|Average
|$14,224
|$17,192
|$19,255
|Rough
|$12,545
|$15,112
|$16,785
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Premium 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,748
|$20,306
|$22,945
|Clean
|$15,909
|$19,266
|$21,711
|Average
|$14,230
|$17,187
|$19,243
|Rough
|$12,551
|$15,107
|$16,774
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT Luxury 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,831
|$21,377
|$24,720
|Clean
|$15,987
|$20,282
|$23,390
|Average
|$14,300
|$18,093
|$20,731
|Rough
|$12,613
|$15,904
|$18,072