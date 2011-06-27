  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,490$6,414$7,562
Clean$4,083$5,835$6,876
Average$3,271$4,677$5,503
Rough$2,458$3,519$4,131
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Luxury 5-Passenger 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,610$6,506$7,638
Clean$4,193$5,919$6,945
Average$3,358$4,744$5,558
Rough$2,523$3,569$4,172
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,693$4,598$5,142
Clean$3,359$4,183$4,675
Average$2,690$3,353$3,742
Rough$2,021$2,522$2,809
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Premium Sun Edition 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,013$5,881$6,994
Clean$3,650$5,350$6,359
Average$2,923$4,288$5,090
Rough$2,197$3,226$3,820
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Luxury 6-Passenger 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,186$6,022$7,118
Clean$3,807$5,478$6,472
Average$3,049$4,391$5,180
Rough$2,291$3,304$3,888
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,959$5,432$6,312
Clean$3,601$4,941$5,739
Average$2,884$3,961$4,593
Rough$2,167$2,980$3,448
Sell my 2009 Cadillac DTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac DTS near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Cadillac DTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Cadillac DTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,601 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,941 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Cadillac DTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Cadillac DTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Cadillac DTS ranges from $2,167 to $6,312, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Cadillac DTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.