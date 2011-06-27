Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,490
|$6,414
|$7,562
|Clean
|$4,083
|$5,835
|$6,876
|Average
|$3,271
|$4,677
|$5,503
|Rough
|$2,458
|$3,519
|$4,131
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Luxury 5-Passenger 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,610
|$6,506
|$7,638
|Clean
|$4,193
|$5,919
|$6,945
|Average
|$3,358
|$4,744
|$5,558
|Rough
|$2,523
|$3,569
|$4,172
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,693
|$4,598
|$5,142
|Clean
|$3,359
|$4,183
|$4,675
|Average
|$2,690
|$3,353
|$3,742
|Rough
|$2,021
|$2,522
|$2,809
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Premium Sun Edition 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,013
|$5,881
|$6,994
|Clean
|$3,650
|$5,350
|$6,359
|Average
|$2,923
|$4,288
|$5,090
|Rough
|$2,197
|$3,226
|$3,820
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS Luxury 6-Passenger 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,186
|$6,022
|$7,118
|Clean
|$3,807
|$5,478
|$6,472
|Average
|$3,049
|$4,391
|$5,180
|Rough
|$2,291
|$3,304
|$3,888
Estimated values
2009 Cadillac DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,959
|$5,432
|$6,312
|Clean
|$3,601
|$4,941
|$5,739
|Average
|$2,884
|$3,961
|$4,593
|Rough
|$2,167
|$2,980
|$3,448