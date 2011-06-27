Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Consumer Reviews

Batmobile... All Grown-up miguelski , 05/24/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful In considering a replacement for my 2004 black Supercharged SS Monte Carlo (Batmobile) I looked for an American made "grown-up" 4 door car. My internet research led me to the Certified 2008 black-on-black Cadillac DTS which I purchased. I am very pleased with my purchase. Report Abuse

Miss my old Caddy caddygirl4life , 11/11/2012 19 of 20 people found this review helpful My 2008 DTS is sexy, I have been driving a caddy since 16 and have owened through the years 10 plus cars (caddy's) always upgrading to a newer year... The 2008 is the first caddy I brought brand new and I have to say the even though I think the car looks good, the ride is just not there. I really miss my 97 deville concours and wished I never upgraded. Report Abuse

What a Cadillac is supposed to be! Southern , 11/30/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Big, strong and comfortable. Quiet. Economical - using regular gas, long oil intervals and all this with a torquey V8. Really well thought out. No "Idrive" or other difficult to understand user interfaces like the competition offers. Has all the toots and whistles including power lumbar with massage! Side radar that warns if something is in the blind zone. Rear and front parking aids. And a bunch more. Needless to say it is very comparable to more expensive foreign cars, but does some things better. This car just makes you feel good when you drive it. Report Abuse

Wanted to love it...but in the end...didnt! phillip_g , 03/12/2015 Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I have loved Cadillacs since I was 5 years old and rode with my Granny everywhere in her many Cadillacs over the years. I am not the typical age of the traditional Caddy buyer. I like the size, comfort, and style of large American Cars. Family has always driven Caddys or Lincolns and I carry on that tradition with a great amount of pride. Purchased Certified-Used in early 2011, traded a 2005 Deville DTS that I loved. The 2008 DTS is NOT a sports car nor is it intended to be. I am so very disappointed in its reliability issues not only for the cost but also for sentimental reasons. Report Abuse