Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Consumer Reviews
Batmobile... All Grown-up
In considering a replacement for my 2004 black Supercharged SS Monte Carlo (Batmobile) I looked for an American made "grown-up" 4 door car. My internet research led me to the Certified 2008 black-on-black Cadillac DTS which I purchased. I am very pleased with my purchase.
Miss my old Caddy
My 2008 DTS is sexy, I have been driving a caddy since 16 and have owened through the years 10 plus cars (caddy's) always upgrading to a newer year... The 2008 is the first caddy I brought brand new and I have to say the even though I think the car looks good, the ride is just not there. I really miss my 97 deville concours and wished I never upgraded.
What a Cadillac is supposed to be!
Big, strong and comfortable. Quiet. Economical - using regular gas, long oil intervals and all this with a torquey V8. Really well thought out. No "Idrive" or other difficult to understand user interfaces like the competition offers. Has all the toots and whistles including power lumbar with massage! Side radar that warns if something is in the blind zone. Rear and front parking aids. And a bunch more. Needless to say it is very comparable to more expensive foreign cars, but does some things better. This car just makes you feel good when you drive it.
Wanted to love it...but in the end...didnt!
I have loved Cadillacs since I was 5 years old and rode with my Granny everywhere in her many Cadillacs over the years. I am not the typical age of the traditional Caddy buyer. I like the size, comfort, and style of large American Cars. Family has always driven Caddys or Lincolns and I carry on that tradition with a great amount of pride. Purchased Certified-Used in early 2011, traded a 2005 Deville DTS that I loved. The 2008 DTS is NOT a sports car nor is it intended to be. I am so very disappointed in its reliability issues not only for the cost but also for sentimental reasons.
Found a peach!
This 2008 DTS has ALL the bells and whistles! Even an electric roller shade in the back window. It rides like you're in your own living room! When you sit inside and start it up, you think you're in a space ship...lights all around! It's designed to work with OnStar, so we had to get an aftermarket bluetooth adapter. The navigation is CD (DVD?) driven, so future updates should not be a problem. I LOVE the dual heated and cooled front seats, and the rear seats also have heat! TWO YEAR UPDATE: Still going strong with only routine upkeep. She just needed a small touch-up on some surface rust on one door. At 90,000+ miles, still a very reliable car. All electronics work (and it's LOADED). Comfortable to ride. THREE YEAR UPDATE: The 3rd brakelight on the trunk was found to have some lights not working. Bought a new light online and had our local mechanic install it. Nearly 100,000 miles on it and STILL just like new! November 2018: Noting rare slippage in the transmission, we decided to trade-in. Now leasing a Kia Forte instead. Someone will still get many enjoyable years from this Cadillac.
