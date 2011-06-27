  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DTS
  4. Used 2008 Cadillac DTS
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Cadillac DTS Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,249$4,068$4,521
Clean$2,941$3,684$4,092
Average$2,324$2,915$3,234
Rough$1,707$2,147$2,376
Sell my 2008 Cadillac DTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac DTS near you
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,895$5,548$6,455
Clean$3,525$5,024$5,842
Average$2,786$3,976$4,617
Rough$2,047$2,927$3,392
Sell my 2008 Cadillac DTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac DTS near you
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,363$4,651$5,359
Clean$3,044$4,212$4,851
Average$2,405$3,333$3,834
Rough$1,767$2,454$2,816
Sell my 2008 Cadillac DTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac DTS near you
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,829$5,518$6,443
Clean$3,465$4,997$5,832
Average$2,739$3,954$4,609
Rough$2,012$2,912$3,386
Sell my 2008 Cadillac DTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac DTS near you
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,619$5,250$6,143
Clean$3,276$4,754$5,560
Average$2,589$3,762$4,394
Rough$1,902$2,770$3,228
Sell my 2008 Cadillac DTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac DTS near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Cadillac DTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Cadillac DTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,212 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac DTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Cadillac DTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,212 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Cadillac DTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Cadillac DTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,212 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Cadillac DTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Cadillac DTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Cadillac DTS ranges from $1,767 to $5,359, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Cadillac DTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.