Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,249
|$4,068
|$4,521
|Clean
|$2,941
|$3,684
|$4,092
|Average
|$2,324
|$2,915
|$3,234
|Rough
|$1,707
|$2,147
|$2,376
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury I 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,895
|$5,548
|$6,455
|Clean
|$3,525
|$5,024
|$5,842
|Average
|$2,786
|$3,976
|$4,617
|Rough
|$2,047
|$2,927
|$3,392
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,363
|$4,651
|$5,359
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,212
|$4,851
|Average
|$2,405
|$3,333
|$3,834
|Rough
|$1,767
|$2,454
|$2,816
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury III 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,829
|$5,518
|$6,443
|Clean
|$3,465
|$4,997
|$5,832
|Average
|$2,739
|$3,954
|$4,609
|Rough
|$2,012
|$2,912
|$3,386
Estimated values
2008 Cadillac DTS Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,619
|$5,250
|$6,143
|Clean
|$3,276
|$4,754
|$5,560
|Average
|$2,589
|$3,762
|$4,394
|Rough
|$1,902
|$2,770
|$3,228