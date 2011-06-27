Used 1995 Cadillac DeVille Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Length209.7 in.
Curb weight3758 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
