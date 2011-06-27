Estimated values
1995 Cadillac DeVille Concours 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$895
|$1,615
|$2,008
|Clean
|$797
|$1,442
|$1,793
|Average
|$601
|$1,097
|$1,364
|Rough
|$405
|$751
|$935
Estimated values
1995 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$953
|$1,826
|$2,303
|Clean
|$848
|$1,631
|$2,057
|Average
|$640
|$1,240
|$1,565
|Rough
|$431
|$849
|$1,072