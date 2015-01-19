Used 1995 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1994 Cadillac DeVille

    122,437 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1996 Cadillac DeVille

    72,999 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,190

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1996 Cadillac DeVille

    88,687 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,950

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1994 Cadillac DeVille

    183,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1997 Cadillac DeVille

    120,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,195

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1998 Cadillac DeVille

    129,423 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1998 Cadillac DeVille

    135,776 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,750

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance
    used

    1998 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance

    93,778 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1998 Cadillac DeVille

    122,948 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,400

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    82,120 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $2,988

    $2,696 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    100,642 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $3,750

    $1,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    173,666 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $1,995

    $522 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    51,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

    $729 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance

    114,852 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,850

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    77,887 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,960

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    177,377 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,333

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    91,623 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,586

    Details
  • 1991 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1991 Cadillac DeVille

    126,400 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

    Details

1995 Cadillac Deville Review
Cadillac Owner,07/06/2016
4dr Sedan
This is a good classic Cadillac. You can comfortably fit 5 adults and have enough trunk space to accommodate them with a short road trip too. It's an original classic design; not like any of the previous designs, nor any designs to come in future years. It has that Italian look and feel to it, not boxy like in the past. The interior is luxury and spacey, great leg room in front and rear (I'm 6'2"). If you bought this car new, took care of it, you'd still be driving a new car today - it doesn't seem to age; the original paint and coatings are holding up and looking very new. Enough torque to conquer any hill (even Tioga pass in Yosemite), enough power to do your passing with ease. Trucks will be no problem on the road; your the "King of the Road." It looks and feels like a new car, though it is over 20 years old. The engine and interior are showing some wear, as expected of any car approaching 100,000 miles and over 20 years of use. However, the paint job looks brand new, and the transmission still shifts smoothly, and there is no lack in power. Take care of it, fix it up if you buy it used, and drive it. Stop your complaining; this is a classic luxury car. The design would be seen for only 3 years, 1994 and 1996. This would be the last year for the base model with the 4.9l and 285 ft/lbs of torque. Some people like torque, others want horsepower - in 1997 Cadillac once again went boxy. In 2000 the whole car was redesigned. Today the Cadi is not a luxury car, nor a sports car, it's confused about being a Mercedes or BMW. My '95 is just a Cadillac. The best use for this car is long road trips.
