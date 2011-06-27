Used 2005 Cadillac CTS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,190
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/425 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,190
Torque194 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,190
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,190
200 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,190
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,190
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,190
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,190
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,190
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,190
Front track60.3 in.
Length190.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3509 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume112 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,190
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Storm
  • White Diamond
  • Stealth Gray
  • Light Platinum
  • Silver Green
  • Black Raven
  • Silver Smoke
  • Blue Chip
  • Red Line
  • Moonstone
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Light Gray/Ebony
  • Ebony
  • Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,190
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,190
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,190
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
