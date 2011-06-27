Used 2002 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
Stealth-mobile
This car is the real deal. Great looking, comfortable, fuel efficient, very quick, and invisible to law enforcement (especially when painted senior citizen white). As a used car value, it can't be beat. It makes a lot more economic sense than other so called "sport sedans". Try it, you'll definitely like it!
Buick LS V6
With the Joseph Aboud package, the Regal LS V6 looks and feels like a Lexus ES, but costs about $7K less.
Who would've thought I'd rather have a Buick?
Having never owned a GM car, I was not sure what to expect. I'd done a lot of research and, for the value, the Buick Regal kept coming up. I found a beauty, a 2002 for $3,000. Looks and runs like new, great power, luscious leather interior (spotless), one of the finest sound systems I've ever heard, hugs the road like a bear. I absolutely love this car. The only other car I loved this much was a 1974 Volvo that we put 360,000 miles on. I don't know if I'll get the same with the Regal, but I do know that maintenance is key to vehicle longevity. We'll see!
Look Out........Here comes Grandpa!
This car is just right. Right size outside, easy to drive, maneuver, park and looks great in white. Right size inside with plenty of room, comfort and luxury for four adults. The car is just right for spirited driving because it's invisible to law enforcement.
Buick Pegal lS
Best sedan i'ver ever owned. Powerful, comfortable and reliable. Loaded with features. Easy to drive. Classic styling. No mechanical problems. Surprisingly good fuel economy.
