Estimated values
2002 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,772
|$2,731
|$3,257
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,417
|$2,883
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,791
|$2,135
|Rough
|$738
|$1,164
|$1,388
Estimated values
2002 Buick Regal LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,264
|$2,669
|Clean
|$1,350
|$2,004
|$2,363
|Average
|$994
|$1,485
|$1,750
|Rough
|$637
|$965
|$1,137