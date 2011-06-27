  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 1994 Buick LeSabre
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1994 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick LeSabre for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$721 - $1,681
Used LeSabre for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag installed. Traction control system now cuts engine power to slipping wheels in addition to applying brake. Front-seat travel increased one inch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Buick LeSabre.

5(48%)
4(42%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 Buick LeSabre Expert
Babe,09/11/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan
This may sound bold; however, I consider myself an expert on the 1994 Buick LeSabre, please let me explain. I purchased my 1994 LeSabre Custom, BRAND NEW, back in October, 1994. I live in a suburb of Chicago and this is where my LeSabre has resided, it's entire life. The car has always been adult driven, never abused and kept in the garage for the first 10 years of its life. It is September of 2015 and the car currently has 160,000 miles. Engine: The 3.8L (or 3800) is arguably the best engine that G.M. has every produced. As far as my Buick is concerned, the engine was trouble free up to 126,000 miles until it developed a few issues. These included, several things failing at approximately the same time including: Crack Position Sensor failing, brake lines rusting away, alternator malfunction and lower intake manifold gasket failure. Being a pretty good backyard mechanic, I was able to repair all of these by myself. Transmission: Absolutely trouble free. However, I did have the transmission fluid changed every 25k miles. Interior: My car's seats are still in excellent condition. The center console's lock broke and the hinge failed. I did not fix this. The headliner's glue failed and it sagged badly. To fix this I purchased a replacement headliner on eBay for $40 and two cans of spray adhesive for $20. The headliner looks brand new again. The carpeting is still in fairly good condition with me cleaning it regularly. Body: This is the where the problems exist. The rocker panels rusted out. I purchased new rocker panels on eBay for $25/ea., removed the old, rusted one and welded on the new ones. They once again look like new. The subframe is prone to failure. I base this comment on much research on the internet. My car was Ziebarted and I believe this saved my car's subframe. However, my subframe bolts were still impacted with them rusting and one snapping off in the unibody. Bis PITA to get it out! After I did get the broken bolt out, I replaced all of the bushings and bolts. Suspension: I recently replaced the front tie rods, the rear toe links, the front and rear ball joints, the front sway bar links and the bellows boots (which protect the inner tie rods and steering rack). Finally, despite this car having a few issues over the years, I still think this is one of the best cars I have ever owned. I recently gave it to my son, who drove it to college, where it is now.
IM LOVING IT
brandon 25,09/11/2009
I bought this car for one thousand dollars I've had it of nine months no problem at all I gotta say one of the best cars I've ever driven I wish I would of knew how good this car was before I bought my Ford in 2005 I never would of bought it. Driving my Buick is like driving on clouds.
Who you fooling?
Fred Salmon,06/17/2010
Just to let you know that my 1994 Buick limited 3.8 Liter has always got around 30-34 MPG since I owed her. She has over 190,000 miles on her now and going strong. Somebody is blowing smoke telling you that you only get 20 MPG.
My Car Rocks
jstoney14,04/17/2013
It rides great.
See all 19 reviews of the 1994 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Buick LeSabre

Used 1994 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 1994 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Buick LeSabre?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Buick LeSabres are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Buick LeSabre for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Buick LeSabre.

Can't find a used 1994 Buick LeSabres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LeSabre for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,017.

Find a used Buick for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,203.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LeSabre for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,595.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,273.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Buick LeSabre?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LeSabre lease specials

Related Used 1994 Buick LeSabre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles