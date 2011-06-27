1993 Buick LeSabre Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$721 - $1,680
Used LeSabre for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Engine gets more torque, and both ABS and power door locks become standard on all models. Limited offers variable-assist steering.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Buick LeSabre.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jaraldo,08/03/2009
I am a new driver. I am 16 and I was left this car by my late grandmother (bless her heart). It's a tan 1993 LeSabre Custom. She was the second owner and bought it with only 45,000 miles in I think 1997 and she shortly thereafter couldn't drive so the car was kept in a garage. Driven every now and then. But cleaned regularly... I made sure of it.. ;) It's now 2009 and the car just rolled over to 65,139... I kid u not. I plan to drive this car forever - it's been great. Never had one issue. Alternator was replaced once but no big issue. RECOMMEND TO ALL!!!!!
James Doran,03/29/2010
I bought this LeSabre when it had 30,000 miles on it. It now has 116,000 miles on it. I had the transmission rebuilt at 90,000 miles, replaced the alternator and replaced the spark plugs once. The car needs repainting, the disc brake pads and rotors need replacing, again, and the windshield needs replacing. But, I would buy this car again. I have had much worse cars.
blackbird82,11/11/2011
This is a downgrade from a 92 Park Ave. ULTRA (supercharged) I owned but was taken by ex. But, its ride is almost identical (my LeSabre doesn't have air ride), and reliability is superb. I bought it with 122,000 mi, but it ran very rough due to extremely POOR maintenance and lack of regular oil changes. I then had to replace engine at 127,000 mi as a result of a camshaft counter-balance shaft bearing failure, due to the neglect of the woman who owned it before me. Now my used engine has 170,000+ on it, and is somewhat tired, but runs smooth and without issues. looking right now into water/alcohol vapor as well as hydrogen kits to improve economy, as well as real ram-air scoop to boost power.
elysian,12/02/2003
This car is a dream!! I enjoy driving it on long rides & around town. Don't let this car fool you!! The V-6 3.8 liter engine carries this 4000lb car like a feather. You step on the gas in this car & you can feel it!! It pulls you back, the power is impressive. The dynaride makes this car handle like a sports car. Turns in this car no matter what speed, it holds tight to any roadway. On the highway, watch out!! This car wants to go, before you know it, you are going 80mph & cannot feel it!! I love this car!!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Buick LeSabre features & specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the LeSabre
Related Used 1993 Buick LeSabre info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019