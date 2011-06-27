I am a new driver. I am 16 and I was left this car by my late grandmother (bless her heart). It's a tan 1993 LeSabre Custom. She was the second owner and bought it with only 45,000 miles in I think 1997 and she shortly thereafter couldn't drive so the car was kept in a garage. Driven every now and then. But cleaned regularly... I made sure of it.. ;) It's now 2009 and the car just rolled over to 65,139... I kid u not. I plan to drive this car forever - it's been great. Never had one issue. Alternator was replaced once but no big issue. RECOMMEND TO ALL!!!!!

