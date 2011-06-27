  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 1993 Buick LeSabre
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1993 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick LeSabre for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$721 - $1,680
Used LeSabre for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Engine gets more torque, and both ABS and power door locks become standard on all models. Limited offers variable-assist steering.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Buick LeSabre.

5(53%)
4(29%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best inheritance ever!
Jaraldo,08/03/2009
I am a new driver. I am 16 and I was left this car by my late grandmother (bless her heart). It's a tan 1993 LeSabre Custom. She was the second owner and bought it with only 45,000 miles in I think 1997 and she shortly thereafter couldn't drive so the car was kept in a garage. Driven every now and then. But cleaned regularly... I made sure of it.. ;) It's now 2009 and the car just rolled over to 65,139... I kid u not. I plan to drive this car forever - it's been great. Never had one issue. Alternator was replaced once but no big issue. RECOMMEND TO ALL!!!!!
My 1993 Buick LeSabre
James Doran,03/29/2010
I bought this LeSabre when it had 30,000 miles on it. It now has 116,000 miles on it. I had the transmission rebuilt at 90,000 miles, replaced the alternator and replaced the spark plugs once. The car needs repainting, the disc brake pads and rotors need replacing, again, and the windshield needs replacing. But, I would buy this car again. I have had much worse cars.
One of the BEST cars I've owned- out of 42!!!
blackbird82,11/11/2011
This is a downgrade from a 92 Park Ave. ULTRA (supercharged) I owned but was taken by ex. But, its ride is almost identical (my LeSabre doesn't have air ride), and reliability is superb. I bought it with 122,000 mi, but it ran very rough due to extremely POOR maintenance and lack of regular oil changes. I then had to replace engine at 127,000 mi as a result of a camshaft counter-balance shaft bearing failure, due to the neglect of the woman who owned it before me. Now my used engine has 170,000+ on it, and is somewhat tired, but runs smooth and without issues. looking right now into water/alcohol vapor as well as hydrogen kits to improve economy, as well as real ram-air scoop to boost power.
I Love My Buick!
elysian,12/02/2003
This car is a dream!! I enjoy driving it on long rides & around town. Don't let this car fool you!! The V-6 3.8 liter engine carries this 4000lb car like a feather. You step on the gas in this car & you can feel it!! It pulls you back, the power is impressive. The dynaride makes this car handle like a sports car. Turns in this car no matter what speed, it holds tight to any roadway. On the highway, watch out!! This car wants to go, before you know it, you are going 80mph & cannot feel it!! I love this car!!!
See all 17 reviews of the 1993 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Buick LeSabre

Used 1993 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 1993 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include 90th Anniversary 4dr Sedan, Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Buick LeSabre?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Buick LeSabres are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Buick LeSabre for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Buick LeSabre.

Can't find a used 1993 Buick LeSabres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LeSabre for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,851.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,994.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LeSabre for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,423.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,495.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Buick LeSabre?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LeSabre lease specials

Related Used 1993 Buick LeSabre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles