Used 2000 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

107 listings
LeSabre Reviews & Specs
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    150,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,995

    $1,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    113,326 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,988

    $1,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    146,007 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,495

    $715 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    72,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    35,357 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    109,545 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    139,751 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    202,865 miles

    $1,099

    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    172,869 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,777

    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    150,505 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    70,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    162,176 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,710

    Details
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    86,069 miles

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    212,132 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,000

    $793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Red
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    126,740 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $3,345

    $1,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    68,930 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,123

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    117,603 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    $802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in White
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    142,018 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,900

    $668 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick LeSabre

Overall Consumer Rating
4.458 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Still kicking at 210,000
ryancallahan,10/23/2012
My odometer is sitting at 210,000. This car was well maintained. The only, and I mean only problem with this car is the power window motors. The two rear ones are burned up. Locked them in the up position. Other than that, nothing has been replaced, nothing at all. Just replaced the battery for the first time at 205k (as far as I know). That's it, most reliable car and engine I've ever known.
