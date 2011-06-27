  1. Home
2001 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern interior with room for six, huge trunk, torquey and economical V6, dual stage airbags.
  • Cheesy audio speakers, no split/fold rear seat, lacks V8 prestige.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A crowd-pleasing large sedan that offers space and safety in a value-packed, economical package. Lovers of the traditional American sedan can't go wrong, unless they want a V8 and rear-wheel drive.

Vehicle overview

Evolutionary in style outside, and revolutionary in style inside, the Buick LeSabre, redesigned last year, appears to have met its designers' goals -- keep the good stuff and improve the rest. Give Buick credit for acting on customer input and coming up with a surprisingly competent overall package.

Though this big, front-drive sedan is about an inch narrower than its predecessor, much of its shape and many of its dimensions are little-changed from the previous generation. Buick's signature "waterfall" chrome grille is still there, and the clean-looking front and rear fascias set off the clear-lens headlamps and large tail lamps. Flush, body-colored door handles add a clean look to the LeSabre, and even the bodyside moldings have an integrated look.

Interior storage and safety has also been a Buick hallmark and the 2001 LeSabre doesn't disappoint. In addition to incorporating side airbags, the comfortable and supportive front seats have built-in "self-aligning" head restraints, reducing the risk of whiplash. Front seatbelts are now integrated into the seat frames, and all five seating positions come equipped with shoulder and lap belts. The LeSabre's interior meets the government's new head-impact requirements ahead of the federal deadline. The big news for 2001 is standard dual stage front airbags.

Rear headroom is as good as in the Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis, and though legroom back there isn't best-in-class, it is still comfortable. Large rear-door glass lowers nearly all the way down into the doors for better ventilation. Trunk room is a decent 18 cubic feet, bettering the 17 cubic feet found in the Chrysler Concorde.

The LeSabre's platform makes for a stiffer, quieter body than its predecessor. While the front suspension features MacPherson struts with coil springs, the rear's semi-trailing arm / coil-spring setup makes for a more-controlled ride. We'd opt for the LeSabre Limited with the Gran Touring Package, despite the fact that the top-of-the-line P255/60R-16 touring radials are not super handlers. Antilock brakes are standard, with the rear drums being upgraded to discs for better stopping power.

The only available powertrain in both the Custom and Limited models remains the trusty 3.8-liter Series II V6, mated to a smooth four-speed automatic transmission. This motor makes a healthy 205 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, with 230 foot-pounds of torque peaking at a useable 4,000 rpm. What's more, GM's V6 meets federal 2001 low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards.

LeSabres have consistently ranked better than average in owner trouble complaints over the years, and the 2001 model should improve that score further. While the median age of most LeSabre buyers has long been in the 60s, more family-oriented buyers are finding themselves in Buick showrooms. That will not only do much to help the brand shake some of its fuddy-duddy image, but also keep LeSabre among the best sellers.

2001 Highlights

The best-selling U.S. full-size car for eight straight years, Buick's LeSabre has been mildly updated after being totally redesigned last year. Changes include dual-stage airbags, standard OnStar in-vehicle safety, security and information service and the engine oil change interval has been increased to 10,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Buick LeSabre.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Update of last review
Doug Fresh,07/14/2010
14 months later, and now with 250,000 miles on this beast, it has still performed without a flutter from the engine or tranny. I can't believe this car still consistently delivers such solid performance at about 22 - 24 MPG. In the last year, I had to replace the two front axles at about 230K, the lower control arms at about 240K, and the master electrical control, but what can you expect with this kind of mileage? She still turns over every day, looks great, and the interior, except for the cheap door skin pins, has held up well. Too bad they stopped making them, or I would now consider buying a 2010 when I give this one to my son in the fall for his high school commute.
What a car for the money!
Robert Steimle,11/15/2017
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car in 2017 with 80,000 miles and although it was 17 years old it hasn’t a scratch on it and it looks almost brand new. The drivers seat does not have a single scratch or tare on it. The previous owner took extremely good care of this vehicle and preformed regular maintenance religiously. It just goes to show if you respect your vehicle and really take good care of it the. It can last more then 20 years and look like it just came out of the factory. I paid $2,000 and have spent about $150 more flushing the dex-cool so now the coolant looks brand new. It took me about a week using the hose and adding cleaner/ flush to the system. I can not stress the importance of having clean coolant. The crud that builds up after 20 years will destroy the engine, even with regular coolant changes. After some new plugs and wires the vehicle is ready to last another 20 years. It is better to do preventative maintenance then to do repairs. What a jewel this car is.
16 year old beast
Howard Collins,12/13/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
You probably couldn't find a 2001 Buick LeSabre for sale anywhere that's been maintained as well as mine for 151,000 miles. The reason being is because so many things have been done to it to keep it running, and in decent shape. Those of you who own one are familiar with the LeSabre problems. I have replaced the upper and lower intake manifold gaskets, upper plenum, valve cover gaskets, oil pan gasket, transmission pan gasket, the window motors and regulators, fuel filler pipe, front lower control arms, CV axles, inner tie rods and tie rod ends, struts and shocks, water pump, fuel pump, alternator, radiator, AC compressor. and a host of minor things to numerous to mention. Hood pistons, sensors, brakes and rotors front and rear, tire's, so many things. All in all it's in perfect shape, but only because of all that's been done to it. You can imagine the cost of keeping this beast running if you had to take it to a garage for the work. I do my own wrenching and all the part's are from EBAY, except tires. That's a huge saving believe me. Much more than several thousand dollars. If you can't do this work it's probably not worth keeping the vehicle. It's probably no better than any other vehicle it competes with and may even have more problems than some of them do. You hear about how great the 3800 engine is, but consider everything that has to be replaced around it, and on it, to keep the car on the road. That said I think I'll squeeze some more miles out of it, and replace more things as needed.
2001 LeSabre Custom
prof_turby,10/02/2012
I purchased my 01 Custom 3 years ago with 100K miles on it. I now have over 165K miles on the car. In that time I have replaced 2 fuel injectors, 1 door seal, a fuel gauge sending unit, and a transmission seal. Total costs for these repairs was under 1K. This is in addition to regular maintenance. I can say unequivocally that this is the best buy in a car that I have ever purchased. I gave 5K for it and today the car yields 23 mpg back and forth to work and 28 to 30 on trips. The 3.8 V6 is bulletproof. Oil usage is 1 qt per 4K miles with 7K interval changes. Dependable, low repair costs, and low cost of ownership. What more could a consumer want?
See all 42 reviews of the 2001 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Buick LeSabre

Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 2001 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

