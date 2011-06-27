  1. Home
1998 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V-6 engine, large back seat, huge trunk
  • Poor ergonomics, unsupportive seats, fuddy duddy image
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The LeSabre is the most popular full-size car sold to American consumers today, and has been for several years running. It isn't hard to understand why many buyers prefer this big front-driver. This award-winning Buick has a reputation for trouble-free motoring with accommodations for six passengers and a torquey V6 engine pulling the whole package around town.

LeSabre is available in Custom or Limited trim, and we recommend the Gran Touring Package, which includes very handsome alloy wheels, a more competent suspension, magnetic variable effort steering and automatic level control. Unfortunately, better seats aren't part of this option, and nothing short of a complete redesign can erase the nightmarish interior ergonomics.

Pathetically, two reminder chimes are standard. One tells the driver that the parking brake has been engaged for more than 50 feet. The other reminds the driver that the turn signal has been blinking for nearly a mile. These features are scary commentary on the abilities of the average driver in America.

Changes for the 1998 model year are few. Buyers can have the dealer install an OnStar Mobile Communications system, which is activated using a cellular phone in concert with a Global Positioning Satellite to get you help when you need it, and directions when you're lost. OnStar operators can even recommend a restaurant near you that features Indian cuisine, and get you reservations for dinner on a Friday night. Limited models get standard electrochromic mirrors inside and out. The rear view mirror features an integrated compass, and the left exterior mirror is also heated for icy climates. Four new colors debut (two blue and two green), while one new interior color is available. Custom models get standard cruise control.

LeSabre is good for transporting adults from point A to point B in reasonable comfort. That's about it. There is little to enjoy about this Buick, unless you thrill to the notion of jamming six bags of golf clubs into the trunk of your car. Priced in the upper 20's, LeSabre competes with such cars as the Ford Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis, both of which offer V8 power, more comfortable accommodations, larger interiors and rear-wheel drive. We can handle the Gran Touring model of the LeSabre, but prefer the bigger rear-wheel drive Crown Vic or Grand Marquis.

1998 Highlights

Cruise control is standard on base models, OnStar Mobile Communications is a dealer-installed option, Limited models get a couple of electrochromic mirrors, and new colors are on tap inside and out. Second-generation airbags are made standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Buick LeSabre.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent from an economic perspective.
esasllc,09/28/2012
I bought this car in February of 09 with 83K for approx. $2,900. An older gentlemen owned it and it was garaged and well maintained. Prior to this I owned an 04 Ford Expedition EB edition that was costing $600.00/month. I got rid of the gas guzzling money pit and since I have owned the Lesabre, I have spent less than $800 in total in almost 4 years. I'm amazed that when I drive 235 miles to visit my mother, it gets around 27-28 mpg and about 21-22 around town, but best of all, no car payments, fits 3 baby seats and keeps plenty of money in my pocket. At 135K, it has some quirks, but nothing major.
Pile of GM Junk
John,11/30/2005
There was a year we had to fix it every month. Water pump, fuel pump, oil pump, starter. Pieces fell off. Once we drove over something that fell off and we blew a tire and damaged the oil pan. Back end made a creaking noise, dealer couldn't figure out why. Once in a while wouldn't start, dealer couldn't figure out why. Rear windows wouldn't roll down unless I sprayed with WD-40. Seat, radio, cigarette lighter broke. Inside fell off passenger door. Interior surfaces peeled off. Recalled twice. Battery bracket broke, battery fell down and cracked, nearly new battery had to be replaced. Engine blew at 99,000 miles. What a pile of crap. Don't walk, RUN from this piece of GM junk.
First car I've owned that I Love
cluchs8,04/12/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan
I bought my car with 140k miles and fixed brake lines (400) and valve cover gasket (150)leaks. The serpentine belt has started to squeak, but it doesn't matter, because the factory stereo is incredible for a 98. I love the ride, It's supple yet competent, more so than I expected from a boat. The torque and passing power is actually pretty impressive for the HP output. It wafts from 40-75 like it's nothing, and with cruise on at 60 i get 29 mpg. I get about 17-20 in the city,and it's awesome on snow w/ all seasons. I feel safer in it than i do my 2010 dodge ram. brakes don't really cut it, you have to pay attention, sudden stops aren't its favorite.I named mine Victor.Best grand i ever spent
I adored the buick boat
stimely1987,04/10/2012
Bought the car 5 years ago from a family member.. had 113,000 now has 156,000.. Absolutely a tough car.. in five years i've only replaced a few sensors nothing over 50 bucks. Had to replace brake lines twice due to one garage being shady.. Water pump which was an easy fix. Muffler but PA winters are horrible and the biggest fix was the security system locked up. but it only cost 150 bucks.. Instead of paying 2 grand for GM to fix it, I had a good mechanic bypass the security system by cutting a few wires and regrounding them down with cheap resistors from Radio Shack.. No regrets having the buick I love it.. But she's getting old so it's time for a new one soon...
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 1998 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

