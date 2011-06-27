  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(92)
2004 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons

  • Room for six, excellent mileage from V6, smooth ride, huge trunk, solid crash test scores.
  • Dated interior styling, can be slow when fully loaded, no split-folding rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A crowd-pleasing large sedan that offers space, safety and surprisingly good mileage in a high-value and economical package.

2004 Highlights

The LeSabre remains largely unchanged, with new colors and a few new options like rain-sensing wipers the only notable differences.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Buick LeSabre.

5(72%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.6
92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This is a 2004?
*likesthatcar*,10/04/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
I can't believe this car. A curvy, sharp, eye catcher. What's funny is that people associate quality Buicks to old people, the catch 22 is that I can pass people with ease in less than 15 seconds without jamming the pedal to the floor. Attractive styling inside and out. Great sound system and the controls are even on the wheel. Wish it had auxiliary instead of the tape, but I can always go to Walmart a get a tape to mp3 thingamajig. Good reliability, great in the rain. Seriously though this car looks like one from 2011 if it had a updated stereo, possibly Bluetooth. And this is a 2004?!?! Love that little 3.8 super reliable with some step in it's pace. You know why old people buy Buicks? Well, keep these 4 factors in mind COMFORT, RELIABILITY, SAFETY, WON'T BE RACED BY SOME PUNKY TEEN TRYING TO SHOW OFF. To keep supporting buick, and looking for a cheap, reliable car with great materials, and power? What are you waiting for buy this!
2004 Buick LeSabre excellent car
Leo,03/29/2016
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
2004 Buick LeSabre excellent reliable vehicle only issues with this vehicle? (1) Cooling tubes are plastic and leak and needs to be replaced with metal ones.(2) Gas gauge issues due to cheaply made fuel pump and sending unit which needs to be replaced. Nice vehicle for the price, bought mines with 96,882 miles paid $1,500.
best car I ever owned.
Chris,09/04/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Second owner, bought this car in 2009 with 55000 miles. Vehicle is extremely comfortable to ride in and loaded with a ton of great features. My favorite features were the seats, heated and adjustable enough to accommodate a driver with very long legs and a short torso, a problem I've had in all other vehicles was getting comfortable on a long drive. Front bench seating is easier to keep clean than a center console. Interior features were well ahead of its time and comparable to expensive luxury vehicles of the same age. Even with rust and being beaten half to death by being stored outside in one of the worst northern climates in the states and not cared for very well, the paint hasn't faded or lost its gloss she still turns heads with classic styling and a blue soft top. Car handled better through some really nasty winters with cheap all weathers than my old Jeep with snow tires. Vehicle was a steal at $12000. I got my money out of her, and I'm very sad to see her go. Car needs significant work any vehicle would after going through what she's been through, but the vehicle is still solid beyond my expectations and capable of another 60000 miles at least. This is a great low maintenance vehicle perfect for a family, and would be a good choice for a winter rat. Gas mileage isn't great, but decent for a full size sedan. My only complaints is that the gear shifts are kind of laggy, sometimes it'll hard shift. GM's 3.8 is a tried and true engine, but the four speed transmission makes for a boring ride. Car handles well and is easy to maneuver but the suspension feels a little rough on highways. Dash lights, passenger climate control, and one of the heated seats burnt out. The only repairs I had in seven years besides standard maintenance and rust related repairs were a blower motor going ($200 with a used motor), an ignition problem (estimated $75), an EVAP leak that has engine light on, and a small coolant leak ($180).
Le Sabre 2004
Chana,02/14/2016
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
I'm a very happy owner- very smooth ride, it feels solid and secure. Not the greatest pick-up but with everything else, it's a fantastic car, from the very spacious interior and trunk, technology, fuel usage, safety features, and overall performance. I'd recommend this car to anyone (especially first-time drivers as the ride is very secure).
See all 92 reviews of the 2004 Buick LeSabre
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Buick LeSabre

Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 2004 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Buick LeSabre?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Buick LeSabre trim styles:

  The Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom is priced between $4,994 and$4,994 with odometer readings between 86030 and86030 miles.

