I bought this car nine years ago for $500 with about 130,000 miles on it. It was an awesome deal for reliability and I seriously got my money's worth out of it. It had some problems due to age and my lack of money to keep it maintained as well as I should have. The radiator system began losing freeze plugs one after the other, and it had a cracked intake manifold, so I was constantly filling the radiator. With better maintenance, I would have had fewer issues. The car is tons of fun to drive and handled better than any car I have ever driven in my life. This car's body is so strong that I drove it home safely after a tree fell directly on top of it in a storm, and it ran like a charm.

