1992 Buick LeSabre Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$721 - $1,679
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
All-new car debuts based on 1991 Park Avenue redesign. ABS is standard on Limited, optional on Custom. Driver airbag is standard. Coupe dropped; all LeSabres are sedans. 3.8-liter V6 gets more power. Theft-deterrent system, power windows, and child-proof rear door locks are standard.
Most helpful consumer reviews
yesnoyes,10/22/2012
This car has been my first and only car besides a 1993 Toyota Corrola. I like the size of the car, as I am a fan or larger size cars. The buick I drive is beat up, and old, it sat for many years without driving, and has been through alot. Despite the fact that the entire car is a cosmetic issue and that the paint is peeling off, I love it. It's comfortable, huge, and it has a large 3.8 v6 engine that gives it alot of power. Mine has terrible gas mileage, and it died once due to a broken crank, but I still love the car. Very comfortable, large, and powerful car. I hope to own it for a long time. [non-permissible content removed].
SBRCMT,10/12/2009
Far and above the most comfortable automobile I have ever driven or been a passenger in. Great little engine, will take the Smokey Mountain grade and curves without faltering. Great gas mileage. Low maintenance, of course, I keep "her" garaged 100 percent. I have tried some of the current models for comfort and power, and they fail the test.
porcelinasoma,08/25/2012
I bought this car nine years ago for $500 with about 130,000 miles on it. It was an awesome deal for reliability and I seriously got my money's worth out of it. It had some problems due to age and my lack of money to keep it maintained as well as I should have. The radiator system began losing freeze plugs one after the other, and it had a cracked intake manifold, so I was constantly filling the radiator. With better maintenance, I would have had fewer issues. The car is tons of fun to drive and handled better than any car I have ever driven in my life. This car's body is so strong that I drove it home safely after a tree fell directly on top of it in a storm, and it ran like a charm.
larry,12/16/2005
Bought a 92 limited with 69,000 miles for $1800 dollars that 85 yr old lady traded in. Arctic white, very tight, nice looking with red leather interior. So far with 3000 miles no problems. Average 28mpg in comfort and safety. I'm not a fan of the 4 speed overdrive auto so I am careful with it.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
