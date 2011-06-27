  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 1992 Buick LeSabre
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

1992 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick LeSabre for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$721 - $1,679
Used LeSabre for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

All-new car debuts based on 1991 Park Avenue redesign. ABS is standard on Limited, optional on Custom. Driver airbag is standard. Coupe dropped; all LeSabres are sedans. 3.8-liter V6 gets more power. Theft-deterrent system, power windows, and child-proof rear door locks are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Buick LeSabre.

5(46%)
4(46%)
3(0%)
2(3%)
1(5%)
4.3
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pretty cool car
yesnoyes,10/22/2012
This car has been my first and only car besides a 1993 Toyota Corrola. I like the size of the car, as I am a fan or larger size cars. The buick I drive is beat up, and old, it sat for many years without driving, and has been through alot. Despite the fact that the entire car is a cosmetic issue and that the paint is peeling off, I love it. It's comfortable, huge, and it has a large 3.8 v6 engine that gives it alot of power. Mine has terrible gas mileage, and it died once due to a broken crank, but I still love the car. Very comfortable, large, and powerful car. I hope to own it for a long time. [non-permissible content removed].
Bought it NEW in 1992
SBRCMT,10/12/2009
Far and above the most comfortable automobile I have ever driven or been a passenger in. Great little engine, will take the Smokey Mountain grade and curves without faltering. Great gas mileage. Low maintenance, of course, I keep "her" garaged 100 percent. I have tried some of the current models for comfort and power, and they fail the test.
Best car ever made!
porcelinasoma,08/25/2012
I bought this car nine years ago for $500 with about 130,000 miles on it. It was an awesome deal for reliability and I seriously got my money's worth out of it. It had some problems due to age and my lack of money to keep it maintained as well as I should have. The radiator system began losing freeze plugs one after the other, and it had a cracked intake manifold, so I was constantly filling the radiator. With better maintenance, I would have had fewer issues. The car is tons of fun to drive and handled better than any car I have ever driven in my life. This car's body is so strong that I drove it home safely after a tree fell directly on top of it in a storm, and it ran like a charm.
Second one
larry,12/16/2005
Bought a 92 limited with 69,000 miles for $1800 dollars that 85 yr old lady traded in. Arctic white, very tight, nice looking with red leather interior. So far with 3000 miles no problems. Average 28mpg in comfort and safety. I'm not a fan of the 4 speed overdrive auto so I am careful with it.
See all 26 reviews of the 1992 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Buick LeSabre

Used 1992 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 1992 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Buick LeSabre?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Buick LeSabres are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Buick LeSabre for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Buick LeSabre.

Can't find a used 1992 Buick LeSabres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LeSabre for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,497.

Find a used Buick for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,559.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LeSabre for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,206.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,438.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Buick LeSabre?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LeSabre lease specials

Related Used 1992 Buick LeSabre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles