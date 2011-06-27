1990 Buick LeSabre Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,818
Used LeSabre for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
New front and rear styling debuts, including composite headlamps, new grille and body-color fascia. T-Type model dropped. Steering feel is improved.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick LeSabre.
Most helpful consumer reviews
benhuoh,04/18/2002
My LeSabre has given me reliable service. No breakdowns in 3 and 1/2 years, and has always started on command, even in the coldest weather. Not a car you want to impress babes with, but if you're thrifty and you want relaible transport, you should consider getting this car.
Starsky64,11/28/2002
I purchased my 1990 Buick LeSabre Limited 4 years ago and have not had any major problems with this car whatsoever. The 3800 V6 engine is bullet-proof and runs perfectly with excellent fuel economy for such a large automobile. All power accessories still operate and the A/C works great. The body is still in excellent condition for a 12 year old car. I have long been a GM customer but have to say Buick is one of their best divisions as far as quality, reliability and customer loyalty. By the way, this car was rated the highest in customer satisfaction by J.D. Powers and Associates back in 1990. Long live the American sedan!
Hank W,05/29/2002
I admit this is definitely not a babe- magnet, but I love this car. The thing is just plain comfy. It has plenty of room and still gets just about 30 MPG on the highway. My car is up to 140,000 miles and still doesn't burn oil. A GM mechanic I know told me this wasn't uncommon with this car. When I have to show off, I ride in my wife's Mustang GT. But when I want to take a trip and drive in plush comfort, give me my Buick.
the Custom 90.,12/07/2002
My LeSabre has been a very reliable car. I have owned it for about 5 years, and have close to 150,000 on it now. The car rides great, has good performance, and is just plain, a good car!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Buick LeSabre features & specs
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the LeSabre
Related Used 1990 Buick LeSabre info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019