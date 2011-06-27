I purchased my 1990 Buick LeSabre Limited 4 years ago and have not had any major problems with this car whatsoever. The 3800 V6 engine is bullet-proof and runs perfectly with excellent fuel economy for such a large automobile. All power accessories still operate and the A/C works great. The body is still in excellent condition for a 12 year old car. I have long been a GM customer but have to say Buick is one of their best divisions as far as quality, reliability and customer loyalty. By the way, this car was rated the highest in customer satisfaction by J.D. Powers and Associates back in 1990. Long live the American sedan!

