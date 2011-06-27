  1. Home
1990 Buick LeSabre Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New front and rear styling debuts, including composite headlamps, new grille and body-color fascia. T-Type model dropped. Steering feel is improved.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick LeSabre.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not bad for an American car
benhuoh,04/18/2002
My LeSabre has given me reliable service. No breakdowns in 3 and 1/2 years, and has always started on command, even in the coldest weather. Not a car you want to impress babes with, but if you're thrifty and you want relaible transport, you should consider getting this car.
Best Used Car I Have Ever Owned!
Starsky64,11/28/2002
I purchased my 1990 Buick LeSabre Limited 4 years ago and have not had any major problems with this car whatsoever. The 3800 V6 engine is bullet-proof and runs perfectly with excellent fuel economy for such a large automobile. All power accessories still operate and the A/C works great. The body is still in excellent condition for a 12 year old car. I have long been a GM customer but have to say Buick is one of their best divisions as far as quality, reliability and customer loyalty. By the way, this car was rated the highest in customer satisfaction by J.D. Powers and Associates back in 1990. Long live the American sedan!
Love this old Car
Hank W,05/29/2002
I admit this is definitely not a babe- magnet, but I love this car. The thing is just plain comfy. It has plenty of room and still gets just about 30 MPG on the highway. My car is up to 140,000 miles and still doesn't burn oil. A GM mechanic I know told me this wasn't uncommon with this car. When I have to show off, I ride in my wife's Mustang GT. But when I want to take a trip and drive in plush comfort, give me my Buick.
LeSabre. The ultimate sleeper!
the Custom 90.,12/07/2002
My LeSabre has been a very reliable car. I have owned it for about 5 years, and have close to 150,000 on it now. The car rides great, has good performance, and is just plain, a good car!
See all 20 reviews of the 1990 Buick LeSabre
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Buick LeSabre

Used 1990 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 1990 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan, LeSabre Coupe. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Sedan, Limited 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

