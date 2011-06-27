  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 1999 Buick LeSabre
  5. Review
1999 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons

  • Competent V6 engine, large back seat, huge trunk.
  • Poor ergonomics, unsupportive seats, fuddy-duddy image.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

LeSabre is the most popular full-size car sold to American consumers today, and has been for the last six years. It isn't hard to understand why many large-car buyers prefer this big front-driver. This award-winning Buick has a long-running reputation for trouble-free motoring with comfy accommodations for six passengers and a torquey V6 engine providing a healthy 205 horsepower underfoot.

LeSabre is available in nicely equipped Custom or gussied-up Limited trim, both available with the Gran Touring Package, which we highly recommend. That's because it includes handsome 16-inch alloy wheels wearing Goodyear Eagle GA 215/60 performance rubber, a more competent suspension, magnetic variable effort steering and automatic level control. What's more, you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as a more responsive 3.05:1 axle ratio (2.86 is standard), which helps the beefy Buick get rolling a bit better from a standing start. Unfortunately, more supportive seats aren't part of this option, and nothing short of a complete redesign can erase the nightmarish interior ergonomics.Pathetically, two reminder chimes are standard. One tells the driver that the parking brake has been engaged for more than 50 feet. The other reminds the driver that the turn signal has been blinking for nearly a mile. These come from the same company that came up with "Starter Protection,'' a starter grind avoidance feature that renders the starter motor inoperative while the engine is running. That Buick feels it needs these kinds of features to offer its buyers is either a poor reflection on the typical owner of big Buicks or a scary commentary on the abilities of the average driver in America.

Like last year, LeSabre buyers can have the dealer install an OnStar Mobile Communications system, which is activated using a cellular phone in concert with a Global Positioning Satellite to get you help when you need it, and directions when you're lost. OnStar operators can even recommend a restaurant that features Indian cuisine, and get you reservations. The Limited model boasts all the usual premium bits like upgraded audio system, rear armrests and floor mats. It also gets something called Personal Choice Features: security, comfort and luxury features such as security feedback, perimeter lighting and delayed locking with lock-out protection that are all controlled and programmed by the remote keyless entry system.

LeSabre is a nice car for transporting adults from point A to point B in reasonable comfort. Although it is screwed together well and offers good value, there is little more to enjoy about this Buick, unless you thrill to the notion of being able to jam six bags of golf clubs into the trunk of your car. Priced in the upper 20's, LeSabre competes with such big domestics as the Ford Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis, both of which offer equally comfortable accommodations but with V8 power and rear-wheel drive. We can appreciate the Gran Touring model of the LeSabre, but make no apologies for preferring the bigger rear-drive Crown Vic or Grand Marquis.

1999 Highlights

Buick has made some emissions system improvements for '99, and added two exterior metallic paint choices, Sterling Silver and Dark Bronze Mist.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Buick LeSabre.

5(50%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happy with the old man's car
rob,06/02/2006
We purchased our '99 LeSabre after enjoying our '94. After 7 years the car is still smooth, comfortable and quiet. Yes, the 3.8 V6 does get 20+ in local driving and 30 on the road, which is helpful with gas prices today. Friends with newer cars may tease me about the "old mans" car,but they like the smooth ride and the comfortable seats. The only problem has been the battery. I'm on the third one. It's best driven easy, but does have good power for a big car.
Comfortable, Powerful and Reliable = A+
68VW,10/27/2003
We "car-shopped" for this vehicle. Looked at and drove a variety of other domestic and imported models. Had never owned or even considered a Buick previously. The imports were too small and their rides too stiff. This car has a better combination of power, comfort, leg and trunk room and economy (a consistent 29-31 mpg on the road) than any other of many we test-drove. Our decision has proved to be a good one. It handles well,if not sportily. Only negative: wind noise at the driver's position moderately annoying at highway speeds.
Stogie, but American and Great buy
comfortable reliable,08/10/2010
Paid $15,000 in 2000. Replaced transmission at 252,000. Now has 310,000. Yep!310,000 miles on engine that has had one ignition coil and two sets of plugs and plug wires. Just made a 500 mile round trip to NC mountains and MPG was 32.8. I double checked it twice. It is not unusual to top 30 MPG on trips. Bad mouth it all you want and I will smile and wave as I go buy at 70 MPH and 30+ MPG.Most reliable car I have ever Had.
Solid sedan - a Detroit success story
Jadziasman,08/22/2005
Surprised was I when shopping for a used car in the $6000 area. Looked first at a Park Avenue with mucho miles and then searched for a LeSabre. While the styling of the '99 looks like a '79, the car gets me from A to B in comfort and hasn't failed me yet after 23,000 miles of highway driving. While this is not a luxury car by any means, it's probably one of the best you can buy for a six year old car. Decent gas mileage about 25 to 27 MPG year round. No maintenance other than the usual stuff (oil, filters, etc.) As to handling, well the big guy is a little scary around corners - oodles of body lean and tire squeal at 45 MPH. I would have liked tighter steering.
See all 20 reviews of the 1999 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
