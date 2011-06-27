  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 1997 Buick LeSabre
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

1997 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons

  • Six-passenger capability, powerful engine, standard anti-lock brakes
  • Antiquated dash design, dull styling
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick LeSabre for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$774 - $1,805
Used LeSabre for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The LeSabre is the most popular full-size car sold in America today, and has been for four years running. It isn't hard to understand why. This award-winning Buick has a reputation for trouble-free, comfortable motoring with accommodations for six passengers, front-wheel drive, and a torquey V6 engine pulling the whole package around town.

LeSabre is available in Custom or Limited trim, and we recommend the Gran Touring Package, which includes very handsome alloy wheels, a more competent suspension, magnetic variable effort steering and automatic level control.

This year, changes to the LeSabre appear substantial, but, in reality, are nothing more than a styling freshening. Expected early last year, Buick delayed the new sheetmetal until winter of 1996. A new hood with integral grille, revised headlamps, and a new front bumper fascia are the most obvious changes. Also new are wheels, moldings, taillights, rear bumper, and nomenclature. The rear license plate surround now has a handy pull-down surface. Inside, a larger coin holder makes life more convenient for tollway drivers, and redesigned seat belt buckles are easier to unlatch. LeSabre Custom gets revised front seats for improved comfort. Like all 1997 models built after September 1, 1996, the LeSabre sports beefed up side-impact protection.

Pathetically, two reminder chimes are standard. One tells the driver that the parking brake has been engaged for more than 50 feet. The other reminds the driver that the turn signal has been blinking for nearly a mile. These features are scary commentary on the abilities of the average driver in America.

Priced in the 20's, LeSabre competes with such cars as the Ford Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis, both of which offer V8 power, larger interiors and rear-wheel drive. We like the Gran Touring model of the LeSabre, but sporting drivers may prefer the bigger rear-wheel drive Crown Vic or the slick Pontiac Bonneville.

1997 Highlights

Buick freshens the LeSabre with new front and rear styling. Redesigned wheel selections, new seats on Custom models and walnut instrument panel appliques round out the visual changes. Structurally, the LeSabre now meets side-impact standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Buick LeSabre.

5(64%)
4(24%)
3(3%)
2(6%)
1(3%)
4.4
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bullet-proof
Robert,11/11/2010
Bought used from a friend with 227,000 miles and 11 years old. Now with 271,000 in Nov '10. All I do is change the oil ($10 at local dealer). Repaired a couple of minor things (rear springs and struts, front struts and both wheel bearings, rear defroster repair and auto A/C repair), but for as old as my car is, and with as many miles, it gives me excellent service every day. 14 years old, 271K miles, and I still get 26-27 mpg, YES! 27. No need to buy a new car to stretch your gas dollar; if you can find one of these late-90s in good condition with low miles, snatch it up! (would make a good second car in case your new expensive one your making payments on leaves you stranded).
1997 Buick Lesabre 3.8
daylily,04/11/2010
I have owned my 97 Buick LeSabre for almost 6 years. It has over 236,000 miles on it. I get it maintained every 3,000 miles. I love it. I have done routine work on it. Replaced the struts once. It runs like a new car. Very nice ride and 28 city miles and 33 highway. I am not looking forward to having to give this car up. But I know that it is 14 years old now and will not last me forever, and hopefully when I have to get a new Buick it will be as good as this one.
I love this car!
Happy Camper!,05/29/2010
I live in Alaska and this car is absolutely awesome. I have owned a few cars in the past 34 yrs. up here and NONE are as comfortable for me to drive on the snow and ice as this one. Driving in winter is not my favorite, but this car does so well, I don't mind anymore. I've had it five years now. It's roomy and visibility is great in it and gas mileage is anywhere from 17 to 24 mpg for me. Oh, and it's pretty! Heater works great too!
Solid car with surprising fuel economy!
Benjamin Kromminga,09/09/2008
I purchased my LeSabre Custom exactly a month ago to drive back and forth to college. This is an excellent highway car. The ride on the open road is very smooth and power from the 3.8 liter V-6 comes on strong when you need it to. Carving corners, however, the Buick feels slow and heavy. After driving a Ford Tempo for two years, parking the LeSabre is a bit of a chore. Inside, everything is very accomadating. The seats are large and comfortable, and the radio controls are large and easy enough to use. For a car this size, the itsy-bitsy glove box is a bit of an embarrassment. Despite the weight and size of this car, it has averaged about 27 miles per gallon in mostly highway driving.
See all 33 reviews of the 1997 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Buick LeSabre

Used 1997 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 1997 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Buick LeSabre?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Buick LeSabres are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Buick LeSabre for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Buick LeSabre.

Can't find a used 1997 Buick LeSabres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LeSabre for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,120.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,306.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LeSabre for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,941.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,332.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Buick LeSabre?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LeSabre lease specials

Related Used 1997 Buick LeSabre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles