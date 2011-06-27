After owning this car for 5 yrs. the only thing costly was the fuel pump ($400) inc. labor. The amazing thing is all of the factory exhaust is still in excellent condition,I had the trans fluid changed evey 40,000 mi and never had a problem with it. January cold weather in Mass. can take its' toll and that is when the rear brake line went out after a panic stop from a fool not paying attention with his snowblower went out into the road, but the safety system worked impeccably, the car stopped far away from him. the car still uses no oil 1/2 qt. between changes. Hate to part with it,still no rush issues.but how much can you expect from a car with this situation? Am looking for a newer one.

