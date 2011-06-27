1995 Buick LeSabre Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$722 - $1,682
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New climate controls and radios are major changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
crowbarcharlie,03/30/2013
I acquired the '95 limited last year from my dad and at first I was skeptical about driving a 17 year old car with 125,000 miles. At 138,000 miles last week the brake lines, front wheel brake pads and rotors, and a stabilizer bar were replaced. In its lifetime there haven't been any big money issues. A water pump, spark plug wires/ plugs, and passenger climate control have been fixed. The fuel economy is decent. I have gotten 28+mpg on interstate trips with a fully packed car. I get ~16mpg with city only driving. It has been a reliable car for me.
d2004 ,08/06/2004
Ok so unlike most kids with their Civics or trendy Beemers, i chose a nice used LeSabre. I like it because its all-American, solidly built but not ostentatious, and the interior is comfortable and roomy. The handling isnt great but straightline is decent. The trunk is great, and the price was right. I might have chose the Grand Marquis but it wouldnt fit in my garage, but this is slighly better on gas. Overall i'm pleased, its much better built than my family's newer Chrysler products. I dont understand why anyone would choose most japanese midsize cars over this.
Bob,02/28/2009
After owning this car for 5 yrs. the only thing costly was the fuel pump ($400) inc. labor. The amazing thing is all of the factory exhaust is still in excellent condition,I had the trans fluid changed evey 40,000 mi and never had a problem with it. January cold weather in Mass. can take its' toll and that is when the rear brake line went out after a panic stop from a fool not paying attention with his snowblower went out into the road, but the safety system worked impeccably, the car stopped far away from him. the car still uses no oil 1/2 qt. between changes. Hate to part with it,still no rush issues.but how much can you expect from a car with this situation? Am looking for a newer one.
stu,04/08/2002
Very dependable, No major repairs,Does use some oil but has since it was new,in 7.5 years only had to replace tires once has 95000 miles on it.Finish is as good as new.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Related Used 1995 Buick LeSabre info
