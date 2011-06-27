  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Le Sabre is the most popular full-size car sold in America today, and has been for three years running. It isn't hard to understand why. The award-winning Le Sabre has a reputation for trouble-free, comfortable motoring with accommodations for six-passengers, front-wheel drive and a torquey V6 engine pulling the whole package around town.

Le Sabre is available in Custom or Limited trim, and we recommend the Gran Touring Package, which includes very handsome alloy wheels, a more competent suspension, magnetic variable effort steering and automatic level control.

For 1996, Buick has bestowed a host of changes upon its popular sedan. A more powerful standard engine debuts this year. The Series II 3.8-liter V6 gives the Le Sabre newfound vitality. A new Personal Choice remote system allows two drivers to program lighting and locking to their individual preferences. Three new colors are available, and new standard equipment includes a rear window defogger and front storage armrest on Custom models. Dual automatic front and rear ComforTemp is standard on the 1996 Limited, as is Twilight Sentinel.

Custom buyers can now order traction control, Twilight Sentinel, and full analog gauges. New lighting makes entry and exit easier, and features theater dimming. Five-year/100,000 mile coolant is standard, as are long life spark plugs. Antilock braking has been improved for better pedal feel.

Pathetically, two reminder chimes are standard. One tells the driver that the parking brake has been engaged for more than 50 feet. The other reminds the driver that the turn signal has been blinking for nearly a mile. These features are scary commentary on the abilities of the average driver in America.

Priced in the 20's, Le Sabre competes with such cars as the Buick Roadmaster, Ford Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis, all of which offer V8 power, larger interiors and rear-wheel drive. We like the Gran Touring model of the Le Sabre, but sporting drivers may prefer the Pontiac Bonneville or Nissan Maxima.

1996 Highlights

The Series II engine becomes standard on LeSabre. Order the Gran Touring suspension, and get the same magnetic variable effort steering found on the Park Avenue Ultra. Now standard on the Custom is an electric rear window defogger and storage armrest. Limited trim levels get Twilight Sentinel, dual automatic ComforTemp climate controls and a rear-seat center armrest.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Buick LeSabre.

5(50%)
4(29%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(7%)
4.1
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Old girl still has it!
ipman501,10/24/2013
This car has been great. I have about 135k miles so far and no really major problems (except one, which I will talk about later). I have gotten 31mpg on the highway and I usually get around 21mpg city. Had a problem where the car was mis-firing up hills and when the engine was under load. Did some research and figured out it was a bad spark plug cable. Replaced all the spark plugs and cables and now she purrs like a kitten. My A/C compressor clutch died about a year ago now and makes a grinding noise every once in a while, but that doesn't hurt anything or effect the car in any way (although no air conditioning, obviously). Driver power window just died a week ago. It's an old car, though...
Not the sharpest, but good to my wallet!
JC,04/18/2009
I bought this car a few months back from a friend. It has 189,000 miles on it. I bought it with the intentions of putting a new motor in since this was neglected. 20,000+ on oil, 30,000+ on filter and 3 quarts over full!! I decided to drain the oil, give it an oil change and filter change, drive about 50 miles and redo it again. This car is great. 29 MPH on interstate and no check engine lights so far. I have to tell you, with that much neglect and the thing still gets great gas mileage and never fails to start...there is nothing that I can do to that engine that will harm it!
Immortal engine
jjtoob,09/14/2014
I bought mine from a friend when it had 180k miles, but sadly, it already had a lot of wear, so I can't be sure, but I think it was just driven really hard. I've had to replace many parts, including the radiator and transmission, but the engine just keeps on going. Unfortunately, it still has a few different leak problems that I don't feel like spending money to fix, so I'm driving it to the ground and getting another car.
I's a keeper.
juanosanti,09/21/2012
I've had this car over 3 years now and I love it. I got the car with 70,000 miles, now it has 101,000. I just had to change the O2 sensor. It's not a looker but sure is a champion.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Buick LeSabre

