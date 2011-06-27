  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 1991 Buick LeSabre
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1991 Buick LeSabre Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick LeSabre for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,678
Used LeSabre for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New 3.8-liter V6 engine replaces old one.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Buick LeSabre.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2nd owner
JOHN,02/21/2006
I bought this car as a 2nd owner with 92000 miles. I put 25000 miles on it since. I paid 900 $ for it , It coasts very good & good gas mileage, 20 - 22mpg. The 3.8 v- 6 is very strong. The tranny shifts good & I reccomend this car. It's kinda plain looking but with it being paid for it is far better than having car payments. The power of the engine is a key point in the ownership. The 3.8 v- 6 is now in the GM flagship v-g for the last 20 somthing years.
I would buy another
Uwillloveit,03/08/2003
I have had my car since 1996 and could probably count 6 times that I have had to have anything done to it, besides general maintenance. The most extensive repair has been an alternator! This is the second Buick I have owned and I only traded because I was driving a Century T-type and needed more room. Everyone knows it as the "granny-mobile", I don't mind it though, I will drive it until it decides to quit for good. It has just turned over to 176,400 miles.
Value of Buick LeSabre
S P J,10/27/2005
This Buick LeSabre has been well cared for with regular service, new struts, lots of very clean trunk space. There are no tears or scratches to the clean well kept interior. A new radio was installed last year with a CD player, multiple AM/FM bands and stereo speakers - front and back.
That car that wont die
Jedirye,03/22/2005
I bought this car with 172,000 miles for only $950. Aside from peeling pant, bad radio, old AC charge and a few interior defects from a smoker being previous owner, the engine and transmission has been the one of the best I have driven. I am at 182,000 miles now. When my dad and I looked at it and tested the oil and transmission fluids, it was almost like new. And this "granny mobile" with the 3.8 v6 will haul the mail! I have driven other 3.8s an a 4.2v8 and only the Caddy with the V8 will beat this car off the line. I suspect this car will go (with a few repairs and refurbs of detail work) until I literally drive it into something.
See all 8 reviews of the 1991 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Buick LeSabre

Used 1991 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 1991 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan, LeSabre Coupe. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan, 2dr Coupe, Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Buick LeSabre?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Buick LeSabres are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Buick LeSabre for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Buick LeSabre.

Can't find a used 1991 Buick LeSabres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LeSabre for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,059.

Find a used Buick for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,707.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LeSabre for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,583.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,488.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Buick LeSabre?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LeSabre lease specials

Related Used 1991 Buick LeSabre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles