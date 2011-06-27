I bought this car with 172,000 miles for only $950. Aside from peeling pant, bad radio, old AC charge and a few interior defects from a smoker being previous owner, the engine and transmission has been the one of the best I have driven. I am at 182,000 miles now. When my dad and I looked at it and tested the oil and transmission fluids, it was almost like new. And this "granny mobile" with the 3.8 v6 will haul the mail! I have driven other 3.8s an a 4.2v8 and only the Caddy with the V8 will beat this car off the line. I suspect this car will go (with a few repairs and refurbs of detail work) until I literally drive it into something.

