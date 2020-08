Used 2005 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan

White Opal 2005 Buick LeSabre Custom FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI --- THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED BEHIND WILLIAMS KIA PLEASE CALL 231-632-3740 ONLY. --- 20/29 City/Highway MPG THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected by Williams Auto Group. We encourage you to take to your own mechanic for a complete inspection. Owner's manual and/or second pair of keys may or may not come with vehicle. Williams Auto Group assumes no responsibility for any repairs.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Buick LeSabre Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4HP52K95U280197

Stock: KP43737A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020