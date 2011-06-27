  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 2002 Buick LeSabre
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(64)
Appraise this car

2002 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern interior with room for six, huge trunk, torquey and economical V6.
  • Fuddy-duddy image, no split/folding rear seat, lacks V8 prestige.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick LeSabre for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,222 - $2,715
Used LeSabre for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A crowd-pleasing large sedan that offers space, safety, and surprisingly good mileage in a value-packed, economical package.

Vehicle overview

Evolutionary in style outside, and revolutionary in style inside, the Buick LeSabre appears to have met its designers' goals: keep the good stuff and improve the rest. Give Buick credit for acting on customer input and coming up with a surprisingly competent overall package.

Fans of the previous-generation LeSabre will not be put off by the current iteration, which uses an aircraft fuselage styling theme to achieve a look familiar to loyalists. Buick's signature "waterfall" chrome grille is in blatant evidence, and the clean-looking front and rear fascias set off the clear-lens headlamps and large tail lamps. This year, Limited models get revised 15-inch aluminum wheels (also available on the base Custom), as well as new optional 16-inch seven-spoke chrome-plated aluminum wheels.

Safety has also been a LeSabre hallmark, and the 2002 LeSabre doesn't disappoint. In addition to incorporating side airbags, the comfortable and supportive front seats have built-in "self-aligning" head restraints, reducing the risk of whiplash. Front seatbelts are integrated into the seat frames, and all five seating positions come equipped with shoulder and lap belts. The LeSabre's interior meets the government's latest head-impact requirements ahead of the federal deadline.

Buick buyers place a priority on comfort, and the LeSabre delivers. Front seats are wide, soft and flat, accommodating a large range of body types. Six-passenger seating is standard, while front buckets are available. The LeSabre gets an improved center convenience console for 2002 when the buckets are ordered. Rear-seat occupants aren't forgotten, with rear headroom proving as good as the Ford Crown Victoria's or Mercury Grand Marquis'. And even though legroom back there isn't best-in-class, it is still comfortable for adults. Trunk room is a solid 18 cubic feet, bettering the 17 cubic feet found in the Chrysler Concorde.

Two kinds of LeSabre are available: Custom and Limited. Custom includes the usual round of sedan basics, like power windows/doors/mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, cruise control, tilt wheel, power driver seat and cassette stereo. This is the rental car special. If you want to feel special, select the Limited, which adds traction control, alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, OnStar GPS communications, CD player and heated seats. We'd opt for the LeSabre Limited with the Gran Touring Package, despite the fact that the top-of-the-line P225/60R16 touring radials are not super handlers. Four-wheel-disc brakes with ABS are standard on both trim levels.

The only available powertrain in the LeSabre remains the trusty 3.8-liter Series II V6, mated to a smooth four-speed automatic transmission. This motor makes a healthy 205 horsepower and still manages to earn an EPA mileage rating of 19 city/30 highway. What's more, GM's V6 meets federal low-emission-vehicle (LEV) standards.

LeSabres have consistently ranked better than average in ownership ratings over the years, and the 2002 will no doubt continue that trend. While the median age of most LeSabre buyers has long been in the 60s, more family-oriented buyers are finding themselves in Buick showrooms than ever before. That should help the Buick brand shake some of its fuddy-duddy image and keep the LeSabre at the top of the full-size sales charts for yet another year.

2002 Highlights

Buick's LeSabre receives only minor trim changes for 2002. Limited models get additional standard features and new 16-inch wheels, while all models get new radios, manual trunk release latches and the LATCH system for securing child safety seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Buick LeSabre.

5(64%)
4(20%)
3(13%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
64 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My LeSabre Story
buickowner2013,11/08/2013
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
I got my LeSabre from a great-grandma who had stopped driving in 2012 and had put only 39,000 miles on it. Despite it's "fuddy duddy" image it has been a great car. Its very roomy, actually gets decent gas mileage on the highway (mid-upper 20's?) and makes for a good road tripping car. With the exception of one additional window that had to get fixed, and one that may stop working at some point, it has had no significant issues. Of course as the car aged normal wear and tear started costing me as things started needing to be replaced.
Greatest Car I Ever Owned
Norm Hradec,09/04/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Buicks best year for overall safety, reliability, comfort and operating cost. Car now has 220,000 miles on it and still performs like new.
Two Months of Complete Satisfaction
Scott F. Rosenberg,03/02/2002
I replaced a Buick Park Avenue with a Le Sabre Limited two months ago. Only option is 16 inch wheels. It's a couple of years newer design. Not one problem or complaint so far. Yesterday I drove 380 miles roundtrip to see a Spring Training Baseball Game. We were extremely comfortable cruising most of the time at 75 MPH. Only used 3/4 tank of gas (29.5 miles per gallon burning 87 octane gas). Very pleased to say the least!
Still In Love With My Buick
Jay,04/30/2017
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
While I have never had a complaint with any General Motors vehicle owned by me in the past, without doubt my 2002 Buick LeSabre has been the most reliable automobile ever owned by me. I purchased it in February 2014 for $5,000 with approximately 86,000 miles on the odometer; and I now have approximately 223,000 miles showing on the odometer. In 27,000 miles this vehicle will exceed the "Quarter Million Mile" threshold. In January 2018 I needed to install a Jasper re-built transmission (181,000 miles on the odometer), but the engine runs as strong as ever without any need for overhaul. I change the engine oil/filter and rotate the tires every 3,000 miles. I change the spark plugs and wires very 100,000 miles. I use Valvoline's standard (10W-30) oil which is considerably less expensive than synthetic oil now required in modern vehicles; the engine has a cast iron block thereby alleviating need for the plastic "under motor protection" panel; and according to my records (which I religiously maintain) the four General Tires which were installed back in October 2014 now have approximately 120,000 miles use! I use regular grade "Top Tier" fuel and average 22 mpg. The acceleration is most acceptable; and while my wife's previous Volkswagen Jetta TDI and current Honda CR-V have better handling, I cannot say that the Buick's ability to tackle curves is any way unacceptable. Most importantly, the exterior of the car remains unblemished and without rust; the interior leather seats have not cracked or faded; and the dashboard controls and gauges remain easily visible and accessible. It is a proven work horse, and I can only hope (and reasonably expect) Buick is continuing the same quality in its current production models. I will not soon know, of course, since I have no plans to sell my 17 year old sedan.
See all 64 reviews of the 2002 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Buick LeSabre

Used 2002 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 2002 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Buick LeSabre?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Buick LeSabres are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Buick LeSabre for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Buick LeSabre.

Can't find a used 2002 Buick LeSabres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LeSabre for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,357.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,403.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LeSabre for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,382.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,078.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Buick LeSabre?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LeSabre lease specials

Related Used 2002 Buick LeSabre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles