  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 2000 Buick LeSabre
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(58)
Appraise this car

2000 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern interior with room for six, huge trunk, torquey and economical V6.
  • Cheesy audio speakers, no split/fold rear seat, lacks V8 prestige.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick LeSabre for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,128 - $2,569
Used LeSabre for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A crowd-pleasing large sedan that offers space and safety in a value-packed, economical package. Lovers of the traditional American sedan can't go wrong, unless they want a V8 and rear-wheel drive.

Vehicle overview

Evolutionary in style outside, and revolutionary in style inside, the 2000 Buick LeSabre appears to have met its designers' goals -- keep the good stuff and improve the rest. Give Buick credit for acting on customer input and coming up with a surprisingly competent overall package. Though this big, front-drive sedan is about an inch narrower than its predecessor, much of its shape and many of its dimensions are little-changed from last year. Its new platform allows for moving the wheels farther out to the corners, making for an extra 1.4 inches of wheelbase to 112.2 inches, which is nearly as long as the so-called "cab-forward" designed Chrysler Concorde.

Sure, Buick's traditional "waterfall" chrome grille is still there, but this new LeSabre also has fresher, cleaner-looking front and rear fascias, setting off clear-lens headlamps and bigger tail lamps. Flush, body-colored door handles replace the chrome pulls, and even the bodyside moldings have an integrated look.

The big news is inside, where that old, horizontal dashboard with small gauges has been replaced by a stylish, modern housing that delivers driving information in an easier-to-read format. Better still, the seats - long a sore spot with our testers - are comfy, yet supportive.

Interior storage and safety is also improved. In addition to incorporating side airbags, the front seats have built-in "self-aligning" head restraints, reducing the risk of whiplash. Front seatbelts are now integrated into the seat frames, and all five seating positions come equipped with shoulder and lap belts. The LeSabre's interior meets the government's new head-impact requirements ahead of the federal deadline.

Rear headroom is as good as in the Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis, and though legroom back there has been slightly reduced, it is still comfortable. Larger rear-door glass lowers nearly all the way down into the doors for better ventilation. And trunk room has grown a full foot to 18 cubic feet, now bettering the 17 cubic feet found in the Concorde.

The new LeSabre platform makes for a stiffer, quieter body. While the front suspension remains MacPherson strut with coil springs, the rear's semi-trailing arm / coil-spring setup makes for a more-controlled ride. We'd opt for the LeSabre Limited with the Gran Touring Package, despite the fact that the top-of-the-line P255/60R-16 Firestones are not super handlers. Antilock brakes are standard, with the rear drums being upgraded to discs for better stopping power.

The only available powertrain in both the Custom and Limited models remains the trusty 3.8-liter Series II V6, mated to a smooth four-speed automatic transmission. While this motor still makes a healthy 205 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, its 230 foot-pounds of torque now peak at a more useable 3,700 rpm instead of up at 4,000. While the 4.6-liter V8 in the Grand Marquis boasts 275 foot-pounds of torque way down at 3,000 rpm, it has only 200 horses and its fuel economy is lower. What's more, GM's V6 meets federal 2001 low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards.

LeSabres have consistently ranked better than average in owner trouble complaints over the years, and the 2000 model should even improve on that score. While the median age of most LeSabre buyers has long been in the 60s, this new-and-improved version is likely to draw younger, more family-oriented buyers into Buick showrooms. That will not only do much to help the brand shake some of its fuddy-duddy image, but also keep LeSabre among the best sellers.

2000 Highlights

Buick's LeSabre has been totally redesigned for the 2000 model year. Though it looks a lot like a '99, this car has undergone a remarkable transformation, riding on a new platform with mildly tweaked sheet metal and an entirely reworked cabin. Better ride, steering and seats, plus side airbags and integrated seatbelts, make it an even better value than before.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Buick LeSabre.

5(60%)
4(28%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
58 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 58 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still kicking at 210,000
ryancallahan,10/23/2012
My odometer is sitting at 210,000. This car was well maintained. The only, and I mean only problem with this car is the power window motors. The two rear ones are burned up. Locked them in the up position. Other than that, nothing has been replaced, nothing at all. Just replaced the battery for the first time at 205k (as far as I know). That's it, most reliable car and engine I've ever known.
Great for poor students
Andi,11/29/2017
Custom 4dr Sedan
I am a second year college student and have owned my 2000 Buick Lesabre for over a year now, getting it when it had a little less than 123K miles and I now have over 130K miles on it. Even though everyone tells me it is an old person car, I love my Buick. I have driven it over 600 miles one way to college (with a trip back to home and then back to college in-between) and I haven't seen many problems. Recently, my mass air flow sensor went out and it started driving horribly, but I bought the piece for $150 and it took me less than two minutes to replace it and now it drives great. I love how smooth of a ride it is and how comfortable the ride is. I also love having the bench seat up front in-case I need to drive five other people somewhere. My few complaints about the car include the broken fuel level sensor (I've gotten accustomed to just keeping track of how many miles I have driven and just fill up every 300 miles), both rear window regulators went out (I was able to buy the parts for about $150 each and replaced them myself), and the front passenger control arm was rusted out pretty bad (I had this replaced by an auto repair shop). The fabric on the roof of the car is starting to fall, but I just put adhesive on it and called it good. It is a hunky car, which I am not a fan of, and it does not turn well at all (I end up having to do Y-turns or multiple turns). I love the trunk space, especially to haul everything to and from college. Overall, I love the car, I got it for pretty cheap at $1300 (great for being on a college budget and having no help in paying for a car) and it has done its job of getting me to different places and it is pretty reliable. **Update: Unfortunately, I had to scrap my Buick about two months ago (June 2018). When I brought it in to my mechanic to see if it would make a long road trip, they noticed a 12 inch hole in my structure near my front driver's side wheel. Because of this, my mechanic said that it was a very unsafe car to drive much further than local driving. However, this isn't because the car was not built right, it's because I live where it snows and ices very often, causing the car to rust from salt and snow. I still loved that car and was extremely sad to let it go.
Better than the 1999
cranecreek,02/20/2002
Much better than the previous design, a pleasure to drive. 30 mpg is real. Problems are the center console and early strut problems. The dash rattles like the older la sabres,but all in all at 40,000 miles its been a great car.
Great but watch window assembly
smgbjl,09/21/2009
I bought my Buick new in 2000, it has been great for long trips as well as city driving. Having owned it now for 9 years the only problem I've encountered is the power window regulators which make the windows go up and down. I had to replace all 4 of them. They run about $400.00 installed. Thank God I sell cars for a living so I got a discount on labor and parts. Other than that one problem the car has been great!
See all 58 reviews of the 2000 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Buick LeSabre
More About This Model

As we left the ocean-kissed air of the coast behind and devoured the miles of Interstate 10 on our journey through an economic wasteland -- half-expecting to see the eyes of Dr. T.J. Eckelberg peering down at us through the smog -- we were grateful to be enveloped in the comfort of the capacious Buick LeSabre.

Driving the LeSabre may age you 10 to 50 years, but it is an undeniably serene experience. The ride is quiet and smooth, with very little wind or road noise intruding into the cabin. Front seats are soft and cushy, with 10-way power adjustments for finding the perfect driving position and a heating feature to thaw your tush during the bitter winter months. A nicely positioned center-console armrest and adjustable lumbar support also contribute to the commodious nature of the Buick. The steering wheel tilts (although it doesn't telescope -- c'mon, Buick) and the head-up display can be adjusted to suit the driver's seating position. Seatback-integrated seatbelts, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and convenient steering wheel buttons for stereo, temperature and cruise control also lend a sedative quality to the inside of the LeSabre.

That's not to say that the interior of this behemoth is perfect, mind you. Sure, it has its coddling aspects, but it elicited a fair amount of criticism from all who sat behind the switchgear-laden wheel. First and foremost was the old-school style, steering column-mounted shift lever. It isn't terribly easy to manipulate and it is insanely short - one of our reviewers at first mistook it for a windshield wiper stalk. Plus, the traction control button is mounted on the end of the thing, which doesn't seem very logical.

The interior design of the LeSabre leaves a lot to be desired as well. Although appealingly utilitarian in terms of ergonomics and intuitiveness, the styling cues are bland and outdated, and the fake wood and cheap plastic materials are aesthetically displeasing and tactilely distasteful. Soft plastic is used only on the doors and the top of the dash, and the switchgear feels cheap and clickety.

The inside of the LeSabre certainly delivers in terms of storage space, on the other hand. The cabin is replete with nooks and crannies, including front doors with two door bins each - one big, one small, seatback pockets and a center console which seems a little overwrought with its myriad doors and compartments. One of our editors really dug the two cupholders that flipped out of the console, declaring that it was the best design he'd ever seen in terms of drink placement. Another asserted that the cupholders weren't big enough to hold larger bottles and cups.

Underneath the center armrest resides a lovely, deep chamber for stashing your purse, CDs and such. The little buttons for opening the console compartments, however, we found to be tiny and painful to use. The console also features a nifty notepad holder and coin holders - a good design for those who like to keep everything close at hand. Unfortunately, gaps in the console make it easy to lose items into its depths. And Buick, might we suggest the addition of a cell phone slot? One of our drivers had trouble retrieving his from the recesses of the armrest after it slid off of the impractical little flip-out tray next to the cupholders.

Front-seat passengers are decently taken care of in the Buick LeSabre. They get a roomy, heated seat with automatic controls (minus lumbar) and their own temperature control, although it's situated where you'd expect to find the window switch. Rear-seat passengers aren't so well off; the seats are soft and roomy with decent foot and legroom and reasonable thigh support, but the seatback may be raked too far back for the tastes of some. A rear-seat armrest pulls down in the middle, revealing two more cupholders. Alas, backseat guests receive no headrests, but they do get two reading lights to match the two up front, and the middle passenger gets a three-point seatbelt.

On the outside, the LeSabre is stately and inoffensive, with graceful, understated lines. Its shape is reminiscent of either an oversized Ford Taurus or a Jaguar S-Type, depending on one's mood. The whole car has a solid look and feel. Doors slam shut with a satisfying "thunk" and, aside from some minor gap tolerance discrepancies, the exterior appeared to be solidly bolted together.

Now that we've thoroughly nitpicked about the LeSabre's design, let's focus on some of its less debatable aspects -- namely, the engine and transmission. We had a good time piloting this thing, especially on long stretches of highway. Power delivery from the 3.8-liter V6 is smooth and rapid; the engine makes 205 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 230 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. The vehicle imparts a solid and secure feel at high speeds, and LeSabre has ample low-end torque for plenty of oomph in passing maneuvers and for drag racing (just kidding). Upshifts are only slightly noticeable, and we liked that we got a tachometer, even with the automatic tranny.

The suspension isn't as soft as we thought it would be, most likely because our tester was equipped with the sporty-intentioned Gran Touring package. The ride is not terribly floaty, although undulations in the tarmac would sometimes set our heads a-bobbing as if we were extras in a Dr. Dre video. The suspension quells bumps beautifully, while keeping wallowy sensations to a minimum. We tested the stability control system with sloppy steering inputs and found that we were able to spin the car on dry pavement, which is a little unnerving.

Steering in the LeSabre is well weighted and responsive, although it communicates very little road feel. The brakes are capable, with a minimum of pedal travel and easy modulation - stopping is neither abrupt nor heart attack inducing. One annoying point worth noting, however, is the discrepancy in placement between the brake and gas pedals - it is necessary to pull one's foot back pretty far to apply the brakes and it feels unnatural.

Outward visibility could be improved. Even though the general sensation within the vehicle is one of vastness, the ceiling feels a little low and the rear window is set too high for optimum rearward viewing. The seatbelt anchor built into the front seat also makes for a massive blind spot. A redesigned greenhouse certainly wouldn't do this Buick any harm.

There were some thoughtful features on the LeSabre that especially wooed us. The remote entry was very hospitable. At night, the car would light up like a Molotov cocktail and beckon to us from across the parking lot. The trunk-opening mechanism on the key fob worked beautifully, as well. Not only would it unlock -- it would open up completely, ready for us to load our burden into its cavernous interior. The liftover is relatively low, thus easing loading and unloading. On the other hand, we're dismayed that Buick has failed to equip the LeSabre with a split-folding rear seatback; all we get is a ski pass-through. Another bit of unpleasantness: the interior materials of the backseat can be seen through a hole in the trunk, which we thought was pretty cheesy. Some build quality issues were also evident inside the cabin, where we discovered improperly secured plastic around the HomeLink controls, an upper dash that could be easily pulled up and a slight bubbling on the passenger-side dash pad.

We enjoyed our ride in the Buick LeSabre Limited. This car certainly cannot be described as sporty or nimble -- but then, it really isn't meant to be, now is it? Smooth and fast, it will protect you from the noisy outside world and the harshness of the road below while getting you where you need to be in a timely and comfortable manner. It doesn't look too shabby, either - this is an attractive, mature sedan that is likely to appeal to more than just the traditional Buick buyer.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 3.5

Components. The first impression of this audio system is how wonderfully integrated it is into the cabin of the vehicle. This begins with a pair of 6-by-9 speakers along the back deck, which are concealed beneath a light beige carpet that overlays that portion of the car. This theme is continued in the front doors, where a pair of mid-range drivers are concealed in the bottom of the door panel. A pair of tweeters above complete the speaker setup in this vehicle (there are no speakers in the rear doors).

Electronically, the system offers further evidence of solid planning. The head unit has a number of nice design cues, such as an enormous LED readout that you can read from the backseat, a large circular volume knob that is illuminated for night driving, easy-to-locate rocker switches for seek and tune, and a logical layout. You could quibble with the dinky size of some of the buttons (such as bass, treble, balance and fade), but overall the faceplate presents a usable interface. It's a nice effort, and has the advantage of not resembling all other GM radios.

Performance. With all the great comments above, why am I giving this system such a lousy score? Folks, it just sounds really bad. After going out of their way to design a really attractive and stylish audio system that fits perfectly within the vehicle, the designers forgot (or ran out of money from GM) to include good sound. This is one of the thinnest sounding stereos I've heard in a long time. If my ears serve me correctly, the Chevy Cavalier sounds better than this car. Specifically, there is no bass response, high frequencies are harsh and brassy, and the mids, while containing some detail, have no real depth. The main problem, though, is probably the lack of proper amplification to drive the speakers. Whatever the reason, this one sounds just plain awful, and needs some major reengineering.

Best Feature: Integrated design presents a stylish look.

Worst Feature: Subpar sound quality.

Conclusion. This one comes up short. For such a large vehicle, it needs a much larger sound. — Scott Memmer

Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 2000 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, and Limited 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Buick LeSabre?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Buick LeSabres are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Buick LeSabre for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Buick LeSabre.

Can't find a used 2000 Buick LeSabres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LeSabre for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,147.

Find a used Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,440.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LeSabre for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,526.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,982.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Buick LeSabre?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LeSabre lease specials

Related Used 2000 Buick LeSabre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles