Estimated values
1994 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,306
|$1,682
|Clean
|$506
|$1,153
|$1,490
|Average
|$369
|$848
|$1,106
|Rough
|$232
|$543
|$722
