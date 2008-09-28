5 star reviews: 73 %

4 star reviews: 19 %

3 star reviews: 6 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 2 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 52 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, 2005 Buick Lesabre Limited.

audrey , 09/28/2008

I am a loyal Buick driver. Have had Buicks for many years but really love this 2005 LeSabre Limited. Really gets good mileage, 33 mpg on hwy for such a comfortable car. People are disappointed in the Lucernes with the mileage compared to the LaSabre. I would tell people to pay the extra money and get a Limited.

5 out of 5 stars, One of the best vehicles I've ever owned

Ernie S. , 01/18/2016

Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)

Next to my 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan this is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Comfortable, decent gas mileage, minimal regular maintenance costs and the only one major expense was needing front and rear pads and rotors at the same time. I get it serviced every 3-4,000 miles, rotate tires often (3rd set in place at the moment) and drive it daily (127K and still going strong). My only complaint is a dashboard squeak I've had for ages and can't seem to locate. I wish they still made this model for when I'm ready again. UPDATE @ 150,000 miles...Still runs and drives beautifully and usual maintenance items have been the only expenses...Console lid broke from hinge but will have repaired ( I use it a lot).

4.75 out of 5 stars, Oldsmobile Replacement

Bill , 03/15/2010

I have driven GM cars always. I got an Olds Delta 88 in 1987 and have had several Olds that have ran perfect with the same drive train in the Olds 88s and 98s -the 3.8 engine is great- GM was smart enough to stay with it for many years. I bought the 2005 Buick LeSabre because it had the exact same drive train as an Olds that GM was stupid enough to discontinue.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Love my "old man's car"

palmettosunshine , 03/25/2010

Absolutely love my "old man's car". Needed another 4 door car after getting married, did my research and knew I wanted a LeSabre. I work for a Buick dealer and I waited until the right one was traded in. Got a 1 owner Custom with 67,000 miles and couldn't be happier. My friends teased me about it until they rode in it, then they got it. Amazing ride quality, great gas mileage, enormous trunk. My wife insists we take the LeSabre when we go on trips rather than her 2008 Scion XB. If you find a low mileage LeSabre, buy it! You won't be disappointed.

