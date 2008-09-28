  1. Home
Used 2005 Buick LeSabre

2005 Buick LeSabre
List Price Range
$4,172 - $6,995
Consumer Rating
(52)

Pros & Cons

  • Room for six, excellent mileage from V6, smooth ride, huge trunk, solid crash test scores.
  • Dated interior styling, can be slow when fully loaded, no split-folding rear seat.

Edmunds' Expert Review

A crowd-pleasing large sedan that offers space, safety and surprisingly good mileage in a high-value and economical package.

2005 Highlights

The 2005 model year brings no major changes for the LeSabre.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick LeSabre.

5 star reviews: 73%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 2%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 52 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • handling & steering
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • seats
  • road noise
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • visibility
  • climate control
  • brakes
  • wheels & tires
  • acceleration
  • safety
  • towing
  • transmission
  • lights
  • maintenance & parts
  • dashboard
  • electrical system
  • doors
  • oil
  • warranty
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, 2005 Buick Lesabre Limited.
audrey,

I am a loyal Buick driver. Have had Buicks for many years but really love this 2005 LeSabre Limited. Really gets good mileage, 33 mpg on hwy for such a comfortable car. People are disappointed in the Lucernes with the mileage compared to the LaSabre. I would tell people to pay the extra money and get a Limited.

5 out of 5 stars, One of the best vehicles I've ever owned
Ernie S.,
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)

Next to my 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan this is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Comfortable, decent gas mileage, minimal regular maintenance costs and the only one major expense was needing front and rear pads and rotors at the same time. I get it serviced every 3-4,000 miles, rotate tires often (3rd set in place at the moment) and drive it daily (127K and still going strong). My only complaint is a dashboard squeak I've had for ages and can't seem to locate. I wish they still made this model for when I'm ready again. UPDATE @ 150,000 miles...Still runs and drives beautifully and usual maintenance items have been the only expenses...Console lid broke from hinge but will have repaired ( I use it a lot).

4.75 out of 5 stars, Oldsmobile Replacement
Bill,

I have driven GM cars always. I got an Olds Delta 88 in 1987 and have had several Olds that have ran perfect with the same drive train in the Olds 88s and 98s -the 3.8 engine is great- GM was smart enough to stay with it for many years. I bought the 2005 Buick LeSabre because it had the exact same drive train as an Olds that GM was stupid enough to discontinue.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Love my "old man's car"
palmettosunshine,

Absolutely love my "old man's car". Needed another 4 door car after getting married, did my research and knew I wanted a LeSabre. I work for a Buick dealer and I waited until the right one was traded in. Got a 1 owner Custom with 67,000 miles and couldn't be happier. My friends teased me about it until they rode in it, then they got it. Amazing ride quality, great gas mileage, enormous trunk. My wife insists we take the LeSabre when we go on trips rather than her 2008 Scion XB. If you find a low mileage LeSabre, buy it! You won't be disappointed.

Features & Specs

Custom 4dr Sedan features & specs
Custom 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Buick LeSabre a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 LeSabre both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick LeSabre fuel economy, so it's important to know that the LeSabre gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the LeSabre has 18 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick LeSabre. Learn more

Is the Buick LeSabre reliable?

To determine whether the Buick LeSabre is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LeSabre. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LeSabre's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Buick LeSabre a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Buick LeSabre is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 LeSabre is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Buick LeSabre?

The least-expensive 2005 Buick LeSabre is the 2005 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,725.

Other versions include:

  • Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,725
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $32,385
What are the different models of Buick LeSabre?

More about the 2005 Buick LeSabre

Used 2005 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 2005 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2005 Buick LeSabre?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Buick LeSabre and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 LeSabre 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 LeSabre.

