Used 2005 Buick LeSabre
Pros & Cons
- Room for six, excellent mileage from V6, smooth ride, huge trunk, solid crash test scores.
- Dated interior styling, can be slow when fully loaded, no split-folding rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A crowd-pleasing large sedan that offers space, safety and surprisingly good mileage in a high-value and economical package.
2005 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the LeSabre
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick LeSabre.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- ride quality
- seats
- road noise
- driving experience
- engine
- visibility
- climate control
- brakes
- wheels & tires
- acceleration
- safety
- towing
- transmission
- lights
- maintenance & parts
- dashboard
- electrical system
- doors
- oil
- warranty
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am a loyal Buick driver. Have had Buicks for many years but really love this 2005 LeSabre Limited. Really gets good mileage, 33 mpg on hwy for such a comfortable car. People are disappointed in the Lucernes with the mileage compared to the LaSabre. I would tell people to pay the extra money and get a Limited.
Next to my 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan this is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Comfortable, decent gas mileage, minimal regular maintenance costs and the only one major expense was needing front and rear pads and rotors at the same time. I get it serviced every 3-4,000 miles, rotate tires often (3rd set in place at the moment) and drive it daily (127K and still going strong). My only complaint is a dashboard squeak I've had for ages and can't seem to locate. I wish they still made this model for when I'm ready again. UPDATE @ 150,000 miles...Still runs and drives beautifully and usual maintenance items have been the only expenses...Console lid broke from hinge but will have repaired ( I use it a lot).
I have driven GM cars always. I got an Olds Delta 88 in 1987 and have had several Olds that have ran perfect with the same drive train in the Olds 88s and 98s -the 3.8 engine is great- GM was smart enough to stay with it for many years. I bought the 2005 Buick LeSabre because it had the exact same drive train as an Olds that GM was stupid enough to discontinue.
Absolutely love my "old man's car". Needed another 4 door car after getting married, did my research and knew I wanted a LeSabre. I work for a Buick dealer and I waited until the right one was traded in. Got a 1 owner Custom with 67,000 miles and couldn't be happier. My friends teased me about it until they rode in it, then they got it. Amazing ride quality, great gas mileage, enormous trunk. My wife insists we take the LeSabre when we go on trips rather than her 2008 Scion XB. If you find a low mileage LeSabre, buy it! You won't be disappointed.
Features & Specs
|Custom 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Buick LeSabre a good car?
Is the Buick LeSabre reliable?
Is the 2005 Buick LeSabre a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Buick LeSabre?
The least-expensive 2005 Buick LeSabre is the 2005 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,725.
Other versions include:
- Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,725
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $32,385
What are the different models of Buick LeSabre?
More about the 2005 Buick LeSabre
Used 2005 Buick LeSabre Overview
The Used 2005 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2005 Buick LeSabre?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Buick LeSabre and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 LeSabre 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 LeSabre.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Buick LeSabre and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 LeSabre featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2005 Buick LeSabre?
Which 2005 Buick LeSabres are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Buick LeSabre for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2005 LeSabres listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,172 and mileage as low as 63975 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Buick LeSabre.
Can't find a new 2005 Buick LeSabres you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick LeSabre for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,361.
Find a new Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,395.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2005 Buick LeSabre?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Buick lease specials
Related Used 2005 Buick LeSabre info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons