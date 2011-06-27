Used 2004 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me
- $1,900Great Deal | $1,360 below market
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom180,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K74U216481
Stock: 216481-TR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,813Great Deal | $528 below market
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom109,292 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Castrucci Ford Lincoln of Alexandria - Alexandria / Kentucky
Light Bronzemist Metallic 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.SOLD AS-IS......CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THAT THE VEHICLE THAT THEY ARE PURCHASING HAS NOT BEEN SERVICED OR SAFETY INSPECTED BY MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD OF ALEXANDRIA. CUSTOMER HAS A CLEAR UNDERSTANDING THAT THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS, NO WARRANTY WRITTEN OR IMPLIED. CUSTOMER ACCEPTS 100% RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE VEHICLE AND ANY REPAIRS OR DEFECTS THAT IT HAS. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.........SOLD AS-IS. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K544119955
Stock: 74548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,500Great Deal | $1,897 below market
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited122,431 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Short-Redmond Ford - La Follette / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K244127683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,499Good Deal | $1,458 below market
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited90,591 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fillback Chevrolet Buick - Boscobel / Wisconsin
**Where Retail Sales Meet Wholesale Pricing** This vehicle is being sold AS IS WHERE IS at a special discounted price to the public for a limited time before it is sent to auction. To see this car and all our budget lot vehicles for sale call at 844-813-4152.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K74U226659
Stock: 4U20082A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $6,349Fair Deal | $979 below market
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited52,594 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burns Hyundai - Marlton / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! Light Bronzemist Metallic 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.One year complimentary 3 for 1 coverage on select vehicles (See Salesperson for details).Odometer is 42480 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54KX4U144151
Stock: 4U144151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $3,995
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom106,307 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom --POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS --RUNS AND DRIVE --PRICE TO SELL --WE FINANCE --MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front airbags: dual, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-wheel, Power brakes, Center console, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Overhead console: front, Power steering, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Clock, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Driver seat power adjustments, Front seat type: split-bench, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Air suspension: rear, Self leveling suspension, Wheel diameter: 15 inch, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K944104510
Stock: 22475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom157,784 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K544136533
Stock: P27962A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- $2,900Fair Deal
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited167,528 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Clean CARFAX. Cabernet Red Metallic 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited FWD 3.8L V6 SFI 15" Multi-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 16" Chrome Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 55/45 Split Bench Seat, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All-Speed Traction Control, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blackout Grille, Body Color Rocker Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Celebration Edition Package w/Monotone Seat Trim, Compass, Concert Sound II 6-Speaker Sound System Feature, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrochromic Driver Outside Rear-View Mirror, Electrochromic Driver's Outside Rear-View Mirror, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & Cassette, EyeCue Head-Up Display, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Chrome Door Handles, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Nuance Leather Trimmed Seats, Nuance Leather Trimmed Seats w/WH8, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Prestige Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, StabiliTrak, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K64U244232
Stock: 0-1422A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $3,400Fair Deal
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited153,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Al Cioni Ford - Granville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54KX44169132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,994
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom86,030 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
*** A CARFAX CERTIFIED *** ONE OWNER *** 2004 BUICK LESABRE *** LOW ORIGINAL MILES *** COVERED BY A 3 MONTH NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY *** LIGHT BLUE ON GRAY INTERIOR *** LOADED WITH POWER OPTIONS INCLUDING *** POWER FRONT SEATS *** ALLOY WHEELS *** CD PLAYER *** A GOOD SET OF TIRES *** AND MUCH MORE... *** FULLY DETAILED *** SERVICED AND *** VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED. *** WE BUY CARS *** TRADE-INS WELCOME *** *** WE ARE *** 1ST CHOICE AUTO SALES *** OPEN 11AM TO 5PM, LOCATED IN FAIRFAX CITY (On Route 50, Between Town and Country Animal Hospital and The Cash Store) at 9772 LEE HWY.(aka. FAIRFAX BLVD/ROUTE 50) FAIRFAX VA, 22031. METRO/AIRPORT PICK-UP. *** VIEW MORE PICTURES AT *** www.1stchoiceautosales.co *** 703-273-9310 ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K24U181641
Stock: CM5389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited50,621 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gordie Boucher Lincoln of West Allis - West Allis / Wisconsin
Value Priced to Move - Only 2 Owners - Perfect Carfax Report w/ No Accidents - 2 New Hub Bearings, Wiper Blades and Air Filter - Alloy Wheels - Leather Seats - Power Package - Heated Seats - Steering Wheel Controls - Concert Sound - Head's Up Display * This Glacier Blue Metallic 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Lincoln of West Allis ASC Factory Certified Technicians! It is value priced to move using live market data and it includes Boucher's Smart Care Maintenance Package at no additional charge! 3 Oil Changes and more...a $1000 value! See dealer for details! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K94U198945
Stock: PA9544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$4,250
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom101,686 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Leith Ford - Wendell / North Carolina
LIGHT BRONZEMIST METALLIC exterior and LIGHT CASHMERE INTERIOR interior, Custom trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CD Player, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 V6 SFI (205 HP [152... CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.8L 3800 V6 SFI (205 HP [152.9 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 230 LB.-FT. [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD). Buick Custom with LIGHT BRONZEMIST METALLIC exterior and LIGHT CASHMERE INTERIOR interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 205 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Leith of Wendell carries the most complete selection of new and used vehicles available in North Carolina. We are your one stop shop for all your automotive needs. At Leith of Wendell, customer service is our number one priority. If you plan to buy you will always find the lowest prices and the best service at Leith of Wendell. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K544179074
Stock: AK4856AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- Price Drop$4,662Fair Deal
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom121,002 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Penske Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
CARFAX 1-Owner. WAS $4,991, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Custom trim. CD Player, JDPower.com's review says LeSabre carried the title of America's Best-Selling Full-size Car until its demise at the end of the 2005 model year.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner AFFORDABILITY: Was $4,991. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS. EXPERTS REPORT: LeSabre carried the title of America's Best-Selling Full-size Car until its demise at the end of the 2005 model year. -JDPower.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: THE PENSKE PROMISE - The value added customer experience that makes a difference to you. At every turn we are providing confidence in the ownership life-cycle of your vehicle. Whether you decide to purchase, own, or part with your vehicle, you can be assured that the Penske Promise has your best interest in mind. The Penske Promise. Only at Penske Chevrolet. Confidence with every turn. The value added customer experience that makes a difference to you. At every turn we are providing confidence. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54KX44145239
Stock: 4145239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $3,999Fair Deal
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited158,155 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Riverside Chevrolet - Chillicothe / Illinois
Riverside Chevrolet Inc. is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited only has 158,155mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Buick LeSabre has very low mileage making it a rare find. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Buick LeSabre Limited. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Go ahead and Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K24U159940
Stock: 049940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $2,598Fair Deal
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom176,514 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Custom Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.8L 3800 V6 Sfi (205 Hp [152.9 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 230 Lb.-Ft. [310.5 N-M] @ 4000 Rpm) Paint; Solid Seats; Front 55/45 Split-Bench; Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; Tires; P215/70R15; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Value-Leader Preferred Equipment Group; Wheel Covers; 15" (38.1 Cm) Bolt-On; Deluxe This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda OHare's exclusive listings! This vehicle has all of the right options. All electronic components in working condition. All interior components are in good working order. This vehicle is priced to sell. At AutoNation Honda OHare, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K64U207688
Stock: 4U207688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $1,990
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited204,560 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited FWD Recent Local Trade, No Accidents, Memory Driver's Seat, Only Two Owners, Bulletproof Engine, 4D Sedan, 3.8L V6 SFI, Light Cashmere w/Nuance Leather Trimmed Seats. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K444127443
Stock: P1298B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $2,995
2004 Buick LeSabre Limited204,841 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Reliable Motors - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K24U141809
Stock: 141809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,550Fair Deal
2004 Buick LeSabre Custom117,562 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom Ming Blue Metallic FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFIRecent Arrival! Odometer is 21199 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 15" Steel Wheels w/Deluxe Bolt-On Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 55/45 Split Bench Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-leveling suspension, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K44U215398
Stock: 07108B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020