Used 2002 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me
107 listings
- 197,613 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,500$1,400 Below Market
- 77,158 miles
$3,988$1,337 Below Market
- 104,524 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,300$496 Below Market
- 178,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950$407 Below Market
- 107,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 214,239 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
- 161,441 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 49,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,777
- 97,619 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 65,807 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 138,255 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 212,132 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000$793 Below Market
- 126,740 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,345$1,032 Below Market
- 68,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,123$1,030 Below Market
- 175,152 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000$1,767 Below Market
- 117,603 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$802 Below Market
- 142,018 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,900$668 Below Market
- 94,893 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,941$444 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Buick LeSabre
Overall Consumer Rating4.564 Reviews
buickowner2013,11/08/2013
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
I got my LeSabre from a great-grandma who had stopped driving in 2012 and had put only 39,000 miles on it. Despite it's "fuddy duddy" image it has been a great car. Its very roomy, actually gets decent gas mileage on the highway (mid-upper 20's?) and makes for a good road tripping car. With the exception of one additional window that had to get fixed, and one that may stop working at some point, it has had no significant issues. Of course as the car aged normal wear and tear started costing me as things started needing to be replaced.
