Used 2002 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

107 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LeSabre Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 107 listings
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Custom

    197,613 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $1,500

    $1,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom in Red
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Custom

    77,158 miles
    Good Deal

    $3,988

    $1,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Custom

    104,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,300

    $496 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom in Silver
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Custom

    178,889 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,950

    $407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Custom

    107,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom in Silver
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Custom

    214,239 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Limited

    161,441 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Custom

    49,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,777

    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Limited

    97,619 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Limited

    65,807 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2002 Buick LeSabre Limited in Silver
    used

    2002 Buick LeSabre Limited

    138,255 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    212,132 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,000

    $793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Red
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    126,740 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $3,345

    $1,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    68,930 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,123

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Buick LeSabre Custom

    175,152 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,000

    $1,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    117,603 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    $802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom in White
    used

    2001 Buick LeSabre Custom

    142,018 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,900

    $668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2003 Buick LeSabre Custom

    94,893 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $3,941

    $444 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick LeSabre searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 107 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 2002 Buick LeSabre

Consumer Reviews for the Buick LeSabre

Read recent reviews for the Buick LeSabre
Overall Consumer Rating
4.564 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (3%)
My LeSabre Story
buickowner2013,11/08/2013
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
I got my LeSabre from a great-grandma who had stopped driving in 2012 and had put only 39,000 miles on it. Despite it's "fuddy duddy" image it has been a great car. Its very roomy, actually gets decent gas mileage on the highway (mid-upper 20's?) and makes for a good road tripping car. With the exception of one additional window that had to get fixed, and one that may stop working at some point, it has had no significant issues. Of course as the car aged normal wear and tear started costing me as things started needing to be replaced.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
LeSabre
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick LeSabre info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings