Used 2002 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

15 ALUMINUM WHEELS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, 4-Speed Automatic, 15 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, Accent Paint Stripes, AM/FM radio, Analog Gauge Package, Cassette, Custom Luxury Package, Dual Lighted Visor Vanity Mirrors, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Power Driver Seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Traction Control, Trunk Convenience Net. CARFAX One-Owner.Light Bronzemist Metallic 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom 4D Sedan 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 4-Speed Automatic FWDSERRA WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC OFFERS THE CONSUMER THE ABILITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT PRE AUCTION PRICING. THIS VEHICLE IS LIKELY TO HAVE MULTIPLE MECHANICAL AND OR AUTO BODY DEFECTS. ALL VEHICLES DISPLAYED WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC ARE SOLD AS IS. THE TERM AS IS MEANS THAT THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED WARRANTY OF CONDITION OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. THIS APPLIES TO BOTH THE MECHANICAL AND COSMETIC CONDITION OF THE AS IS VEHICLES. THE PURCHASER OF AN AS IS VEHICLE WILL PAY ALL COST FOR ANY REPAIRS. SERRA ASSUMES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY REPAIRS REGARDLESS OF ANY VERBAL STATEMENTS MADE ABOUT ANY VEHICLE IN THE WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC SECTION. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 855-205-1178 OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY. Odometer is 48857 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPGPLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: 1G4HP54K71U282859

Stock: P16553

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020