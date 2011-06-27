upon my purchase, I've very pleased with the car. I'm the third owner and currently the car has 147,826 miles with no reports of dissatisfaction. I accumulate about 66 miles on average in daily usage and get a very respectable 28.0 mpg city/hwy. No rattles/squeaks to report and amazingly, all original equipment work without flaws. Even the leather upholstery has remained soft and no cracks/tears. I have a few minor grips; the lighting in the engine bay and trunk is very dim, and after so many years, the moulding of the rt. side of dashboard and lt. side has separated due to hot interior, attributed to no ventilation. I've leave windows cracked open and the separation has ceased.

Read more