Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

2003 Buick LeSabre Review

Pros & Cons

  • Interior room for six, huge trunk, torquey and economical V6.
  • Fuddy-duddy image, no split-folding rear seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A crowd-pleasing large sedan that offers space, safety, and surprisingly good mileage in a high-value and economical package.

2003 Highlights

To recognize the Buick LeSabre's successful 10-year sales record as the best-selling full-size car in America, and to celebrate Buick's centennial anniversary in 2003, Buick has added a new trim option for the LeSabre Limited model. Buick's product planners must have been feeling particularly creative when they named it; it's called the Celebration Edition. It features a new monochrome emblem, a blacked-out grille and license plate pocket and two new premium paints, Crimson Pearl and White Diamond. Additional Celebration exterior bits include body-color lower fascias and rocker moldings, turn-signal indicators in the side mirrors and new 16-inch chrome-plated aluminum wheels. Interior refinements are limited to two-tone leather seating and Black Cherry wood grain trim. It also includes a number of otherwise optional features, such as StabiliTrak. The rest of the LeSabre line is pretty much unchanged, with the exception of XM Satellite Radio, which is a new option on the Limited, and side-impact airbags, formerly standard on all LeSabres, are now optional on Custom models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Buick LeSabre.

5(63%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
57 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

my favorite car to date
carrjm13,09/25/2010
upon my purchase, I've very pleased with the car. I'm the third owner and currently the car has 147,826 miles with no reports of dissatisfaction. I accumulate about 66 miles on average in daily usage and get a very respectable 28.0 mpg city/hwy. No rattles/squeaks to report and amazingly, all original equipment work without flaws. Even the leather upholstery has remained soft and no cracks/tears. I have a few minor grips; the lighting in the engine bay and trunk is very dim, and after so many years, the moulding of the rt. side of dashboard and lt. side has separated due to hot interior, attributed to no ventilation. I've leave windows cracked open and the separation has ceased.
Got it used at a steal!!!!
Mike,03/03/2009
I bought this car after I totaled my Mazda Protege. This is the first full sized car that I have ever owned. Everything else has been a compact or sub-compact, so the difference is amazing. The ride is smooth and quiet. The interior features are laid out perfectly for ease of use. I can fit a car seat in the back and still have room for 4 people without having to scrunch. Once I got over the 'old man' mystique of a Buick- I fell in love with it.
It's a tank!
Tim,08/11/2016
Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Got this for my daughter's first car. It's old, It's big (inside). She already had 1 accident and a couple hundred put it back on the road. The stereo sounds great. seats are showing their age (support wise) but the leather is in good shape. Trunk is huge. I'd buy another.
2003 lesabre reliability
jarhead61,01/21/2012
The only repair's I've required is to replace two motor mounts on the left front. My heating system is not working properly. When it is very warm on the drivers side, it tends to be cool on the passenger side but was told that it is a $600.00 expense to repair. It is not a serious matter so I have no intention on fixing the situation. 115,000 miles on the car 31,000 miles on the current tires and still it does not require a Front End Alignment. This car has never had one! Love the rascal.
See all 57 reviews of the 2003 Buick LeSabre
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Buick LeSabre features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Buick LeSabre

Used 2003 Buick LeSabre Overview

The Used 2003 Buick LeSabre is offered in the following submodels: LeSabre Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

