Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 LaCrosse
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)395.0/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Exterior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" Wheel Packageyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.
Length196.9 in.
Curb weight3774 lbs.
Gross weight4772 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Height59.2 in.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, cloth
  • Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R17 95T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
