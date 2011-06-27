Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,386
|$10,167
|$11,714
|Clean
|$7,898
|$9,584
|$11,023
|Average
|$6,923
|$8,418
|$9,642
|Rough
|$5,947
|$7,252
|$8,260
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,686
|$11,527
|$13,136
|Clean
|$9,123
|$10,866
|$12,361
|Average
|$7,996
|$9,545
|$10,812
|Rough
|$6,870
|$8,223
|$9,263
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,689
|$10,418
|$11,925
|Clean
|$8,184
|$9,821
|$11,222
|Average
|$7,173
|$8,626
|$9,815
|Rough
|$6,163
|$7,431
|$8,409
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,520
|$11,353
|$12,955
|Clean
|$8,966
|$10,702
|$12,191
|Average
|$7,859
|$9,400
|$10,663
|Rough
|$6,752
|$8,098
|$9,135
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Touring Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,402
|$12,080
|$13,559
|Clean
|$9,797
|$11,387
|$12,759
|Average
|$8,587
|$10,002
|$11,160
|Rough
|$7,377
|$8,617
|$9,561
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,227
|$11,035
|$12,611
|Clean
|$8,691
|$10,402
|$11,868
|Average
|$7,618
|$9,137
|$10,380
|Rough
|$6,544
|$7,871
|$8,893
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,281
|$11,069
|$12,630
|Clean
|$8,742
|$10,434
|$11,885
|Average
|$7,662
|$9,165
|$10,395
|Rough
|$6,583
|$7,896
|$8,906