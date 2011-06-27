  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,386$10,167$11,714
Clean$7,898$9,584$11,023
Average$6,923$8,418$9,642
Rough$5,947$7,252$8,260
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,686$11,527$13,136
Clean$9,123$10,866$12,361
Average$7,996$9,545$10,812
Rough$6,870$8,223$9,263
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,689$10,418$11,925
Clean$8,184$9,821$11,222
Average$7,173$8,626$9,815
Rough$6,163$7,431$8,409
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,520$11,353$12,955
Clean$8,966$10,702$12,191
Average$7,859$9,400$10,663
Rough$6,752$8,098$9,135
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Touring Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,402$12,080$13,559
Clean$9,797$11,387$12,759
Average$8,587$10,002$11,160
Rough$7,377$8,617$9,561
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,227$11,035$12,611
Clean$8,691$10,402$11,868
Average$7,618$9,137$10,380
Rough$6,544$7,871$8,893
Estimated values
2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,281$11,069$12,630
Clean$8,742$10,434$11,885
Average$7,662$9,165$10,395
Rough$6,583$7,896$8,906
Sell my 2013 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Buick LaCrosse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,898 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,584 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick LaCrosse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2013 Buick LaCrosse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Buick LaCrosse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Buick LaCrosse and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2013 Buick LaCrosse ranges from $5,947 to $11,714, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2013 Buick LaCrosse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.