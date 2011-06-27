Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

buick lacrosse offers great value dlf8 , 03/26/2013 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 56 of 56 people found this review helpful I bought a 2013 Lacrosse in August and have been very pleased. It came with the E-Assist, 4 cylinder and usually get 20 to 21 miles per gallon in town and 38 to 40 miles per gallon on the road. It has plenty of power and the hybrid gives you a boost in horsepower when needed. I am 6 ft 3 and have plenty of room in the front and also as a passenger in the back seat. The automobile is very quite and solidly built. I bought the model with leather interior, heads up display, heated seats, and the warning system on the mirrors that let you know if a car is in your "blind spot". This is a quality automobile and Buick has done an excellent job. Would definitely buy this automobile again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than my 530i josephy , 03/25/2013 23 of 23 people found this review helpful We bought our 2013 Buick LaCrosse Touring about three weeks ago and have put about a thousand miles on it. Engine is crazy smooth. Transmission is slick. Interior is just perfect. The car is super quiet. The ride is supple, although I'm really enjoying sport mode, which instantly stiffens the ride. Electronics are going to take a while to master, for sure, but the Harmon Kardon sound system is incredible. Don't forget to set Surround Sound. Back seat is second to none. Trunk space is decent and the fold down seats have already come in handy. Our color is Summit White. Gotta get it special order, but worth the wait. Heated steering wheel is cool and the HUD is a nice feature.

First V6 I've owned- Leather Group FWD V6 with Sunroof and Chrome Plated wheels mna1128 , 06/16/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Trading in my '12 Avalanche for the LaCrosse was a tough choice I made 2 weeks ago. So far I have no regrets. Living around Chicago, gas prices are hovering around $4.50/gal for reg grade. I needed to trade the V8 gas guzzler for something more reasonable and this was my choice. I've considered the 300, but went with Buick due to Chrysler's past power train issues and overall value with Buick. The car handles well, ride quality is okay and acceleration is acceptable. That's saying a lot considering I've only owned V8's leading up to this. I drive with confidence on the highway and can easily accelerate to pass slower vehicles.

Excellent Domestic Sedan Robert , 09/24/2016 Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased vehicle used (14K) and have driven it 28K during the past three years. At 40K, there have been no maintenance issues whatsoever, and the vehicle drives as smooth as silk, with excellent acceleration, handling, and a very comfortable and quiet ride. Materials are top notch, and many of my neighbors who drive foreign cars have expressed their admiration for the interior and exterior design of my LaCrosse. Safety ratings are in the top 2% of vehicles, which is a primary reason for my purchase. The HUD (Heads Up Display) is exceptionally well designed and keeps my eyes focused on the road and not in the cockpit. Active articulated headlights provide superior visibility along the visual line of site, and the radar for parking and lane change is great for enhancing safety. Cabin is spacious, especially with legroom. Open-through from trunk and fold down rear seats provides great cargo space. Highly recommend the LaCrosse, although the price point of newer models is out of my price range. As a 1-year old used vehicle with low mileage, I walked away with an extraordinary value.