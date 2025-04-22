BMW M5 Touring Cargo Test: How Much Fits in the Trunk?

If you ever detect a certain pro-wagon bias from me, it's because there is one. I've owned two, a 2013 Audi A4 Allroad and 2013 Mercedes-Benz E 350, and I've adored many others. Among those is the new BMW M5 Touring. I was fully prepared to be underwhelmed by it as it follows in the footsteps of two of the best cars I've ever had the pleasure of driving (the E39 and E60 sedans of the 2000s) and does so in a profoundly different (and heavy) way, but I love this thing. It's the best plug-in hybrid I've ever driven, it is a joy to drive fast on a great road, and oh yeah, it's a family-friendly wagon that can hold a lot of stuff.

How much stuff? Well, hey, that's why we're here. The specs say the M5 Touring has 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space. The initial specs said 17.7 cubes, but I suspect that measurement was a floor-to-seatback one versus the more normal floor-to-ceiling measurement the 27.2 figure appears to be. By contrast, the M5 sedan's specs say 16.5 cubic feet, which is of course less, but I'm here to say the difference is even greater than that. I'm not sure what standard BMW used to cook up that number, but it's a substantially smaller space than what you'll find in other sedans with a cargo volume spec of 16.5 cubic feet.