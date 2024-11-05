What's the motivation?

The Touring uses the same powerplant as the standard M5, which I drove not long ago. The high-level overview is this wagon packs a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic transmission with an embedded electric motor supported by a battery with 14.8 kWh of useable capacity. If this powertrain sounds familiar, that's because it's been lifted from the definition-bending BMW XM.

Packaging the electric motor inside the transmisson allows for better mass centralization (as opposed to sticking it on one of the axles) and tidier packaging. But it also means that when you're driving the M5 Touring in its fully electric mode, you will notice the transmission shifting gears. For drivers with a moderate amount of EV experience, it's a bit of a weird sensation at first, but for those not accustomed to driving an electric car, it's not something that'll likely bother you.

So it's fast?

"Fast" doesn't quite do the M5 justice. It's actually difficult to put into words what it feels like when you really lay into the M5 Touring. Yeah, it's fast. But it's faster than that. Acceleration is so effortless, especially at moderately high speeds, like 50 to 100 mph, that it's almost disorienting. Deliberate and giggly stabs at the throttle are usually followed by silent, unrelenting thrust and a sudden realization that you didn't really want to go that fast.