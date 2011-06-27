Used 2012 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews
Not a perfect car, but you'll never find one...
ghetto2315, 06/30/2012
21 of 50 people found this review helpful
I have been in the automotive business for 7-years. Strictly looking for a high-performance car that I could use as a daily driver. With my busy schedule, I wouldn't have the time to track or autocross the car. However, this is pretty much the car that you would drive to the event, participate in, and then drive back home and then next morning, take it to work or a night out in town. A master of none, but instead it does everything well. It's the jack of all trades.
