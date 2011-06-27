Used 2012 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

ghetto2315 , 06/30/2012

I have been in the automotive business for 7-years. Strictly looking for a high-performance car that I could use as a daily driver. With my busy schedule, I wouldn't have the time to track or autocross the car. However, this is pretty much the car that you would drive to the event, participate in, and then drive back home and then next morning, take it to work or a night out in town. A master of none, but instead it does everything well. It's the jack of all trades.