Estimated values
2012 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,296
|$24,835
|$28,610
|Clean
|$19,235
|$23,555
|$27,048
|Average
|$17,114
|$20,994
|$23,923
|Rough
|$14,993
|$18,434
|$20,798
Estimated values
2012 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,888
|$24,336
|$28,035
|Clean
|$18,848
|$23,082
|$26,504
|Average
|$16,770
|$20,572
|$23,442
|Rough
|$14,691
|$18,063
|$20,380