Estimated values
1998 BMW M3 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,194
|$10,908
|$12,925
|Clean
|$6,388
|$9,712
|$11,513
|Average
|$4,776
|$7,318
|$8,689
|Rough
|$3,163
|$4,925
|$5,864
Estimated values
1998 BMW M3 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,002
|$10,393
|$12,238
|Clean
|$6,217
|$9,253
|$10,901
|Average
|$4,648
|$6,973
|$8,226
|Rough
|$3,079
|$4,693
|$5,552
Estimated values
1998 BMW M3 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,590
|$10,378
|$12,432
|Clean
|$5,851
|$9,240
|$11,074
|Average
|$4,374
|$6,963
|$8,357
|Rough
|$2,897
|$4,686
|$5,641