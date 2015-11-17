Used 2015 BMW i3 for Sale Near Me
- 102,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,950$1,838 Below Market
- 21,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,998$2,077 Below Market
- 40,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999$2,212 Below Market
- 38,088 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995$2,101 Below Market
- 37,390 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,350$1,547 Below Market
- 35,288 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
- 20,577 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
- 47,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,000$1,887 Below Market
- 39,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,800$1,163 Below Market
- 18,806 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,886
- 39,927 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,599$1,371 Below Market
- 15,533 miles
$16,998
- 42,187 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,350
- 40,219 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,998$1,214 Below Market
- 25,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995$1,398 Below Market
- 18,808 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,990$912 Below Market
- 33,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,998$917 Below Market
- 29,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,593$1,024 Below Market
I hesitantly sold my Mercedes CL600 and decided to lease the i3 REx to replace it. I am not a tree hugger but I am a technology geek and the i3 has some fantastic technology built in. My first impression of the i3 was that this is one ugly car and I did not like the look of the pizza cutter tires. However, after driving it for several weeks, not only have the looks grown on me (as well as the 20 inch skinny tires), but i find it the car extremely enjoyable to drive. In fact, it is so enjoyable that my wife prefers the drive to her Range Rover Sport and is constantly asking me to leave it at home so she can drive it. The off-the-line acceleration is fantastic, which has helped alleviate the sorrow of losing my V12 gasoline engine. The interior room for the front occupants is extremely roomy (I am 6'1" with a large frame). For a sub-compact car, this feels roomier than most other much larger cars. The user interface took a while to learn, but now that I am familiar with it, I am very impressed. The entertainment options are endless, especially when I connect my iPhone and use all of the music, streaming and pod cast services. I use the car primarily to commute to work, 36 miles round trip. I am also able to charge the car at work. For commuting, the car is ideal. I do have the range extender, but I have never actually used it as I have good charging options between work and home but it does take range anxiety out of the equation. If I had to pick anything that I don't like, it is the placement of the electrical charging port, which is located on the back, passenger side of the car. This requires me to get the charging cable and walk around to the other side. While this is clearly a first-world problem, it would have been much easier to locate the charging port close to the driver's door. The materials inside are excellent and I especially like the wood in the dash. I leased the vehicle because I am not yet comfortable with the residual value of an EV, but given the subsidies available, and the fact that I no longer buy gasoline, this is a very economical vehicle to operate. Overall, I was just looking for a very different car experience from buying another internal combustion car. The experience so far is highly recommended.
