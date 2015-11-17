Used 2015 BMW i3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    102,601 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,950

    $1,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Orange
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    21,279 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    $2,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    40,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    $2,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    38,088 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    $2,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 BMW i3

    37,390 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,350

    $1,547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Orange
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    35,288 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Orange
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    20,577 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    47,405 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,000

    $1,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 BMW i3

    39,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,800

    $1,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 BMW i3

    18,806 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,886

    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    39,927 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,599

    $1,371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 BMW i3

    15,533 miles

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    42,187 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,350

    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    40,219 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,998

    $1,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Orange
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    25,245 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    $1,398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW i3

    18,808 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,990

    $912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 BMW i3

    33,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,998

    $917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 BMW i3

    29,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,593

    $1,024 Below Market
    Details

Sold the V12 Mercedes to go electric
Michael Chard,11/17/2015
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)
I hesitantly sold my Mercedes CL600 and decided to lease the i3 REx to replace it. I am not a tree hugger but I am a technology geek and the i3 has some fantastic technology built in. My first impression of the i3 was that this is one ugly car and I did not like the look of the pizza cutter tires. However, after driving it for several weeks, not only have the looks grown on me (as well as the 20 inch skinny tires), but i find it the car extremely enjoyable to drive. In fact, it is so enjoyable that my wife prefers the drive to her Range Rover Sport and is constantly asking me to leave it at home so she can drive it. The off-the-line acceleration is fantastic, which has helped alleviate the sorrow of losing my V12 gasoline engine. The interior room for the front occupants is extremely roomy (I am 6'1" with a large frame). For a sub-compact car, this feels roomier than most other much larger cars. The user interface took a while to learn, but now that I am familiar with it, I am very impressed. The entertainment options are endless, especially when I connect my iPhone and use all of the music, streaming and pod cast services. I use the car primarily to commute to work, 36 miles round trip. I am also able to charge the car at work. For commuting, the car is ideal. I do have the range extender, but I have never actually used it as I have good charging options between work and home but it does take range anxiety out of the equation. If I had to pick anything that I don't like, it is the placement of the electrical charging port, which is located on the back, passenger side of the car. This requires me to get the charging cable and walk around to the other side. While this is clearly a first-world problem, it would have been much easier to locate the charging port close to the driver's door. The materials inside are excellent and I especially like the wood in the dash. I leased the vehicle because I am not yet comfortable with the residual value of an EV, but given the subsidies available, and the fact that I no longer buy gasoline, this is a very economical vehicle to operate. Overall, I was just looking for a very different car experience from buying another internal combustion car. The experience so far is highly recommended.
