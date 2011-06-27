Used 1998 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews
Great handling, lots of fun
I have owned this car for almost 2 years now, and it just feels great to drive. Check the "Melted Rubber" web site for a thorough review. With 230 HP, it is not going to win too many drag races; and I only get 25 mpg with 95% freeway driving. I could probably squeeze a couple more out of it, but it is practically impossible not to be a leadfoot. One thing to watch out for if you get one is the routine maintenance. It is typical for people to neglect this until 130,000+ miles, at which point the car will likely need shocks, bushings, etc all around and a clutch. BMW st^H^H dealers have turned overcharging into an art form - finding a good independent mechanic will save you a fortune.
Always fun to drive
I bought a used M3 after shopping it against the 328 and 330. All of them do 0-60 pretty quickly, but after 60 only the M3 keeps on going, going, going. This car almost never fails to put a smile on my face. It looks great, handles smartly, and accelerates quickly. Drop the top and crank the tunes, and life doesn't get much finer. The back seat makes it a fairly practical car -- it'll carry 4 adults in a pinch, or 2 adults plus a week's worth of bags. It won't carry a family of 5, tow a boat, or haul sheets of plywood home from the hardware store, but it does just about everything else.
da bomb
Owned this car for almost 10 years, love it almost as much as my family. It stays parked most of the winter, but now that spring has sprung, pop the top and hit the twisties. It handles like a slot car, nothing tracks better. Not the most powerful, but the horsepower race is overrated. Mine is a 5 speed, a 6th cog would be nice, but NEVER would I consider a self-shifter. Car is all smiles :-) Even 12 years old I still find people gathering around it in parking lots.
Best Overall Sports Car Ever
I have had my 4 door M3 since 2003. I bought it from a private dealership with only 17K miles on it. I added the Dinan software one day at the dealership on a whim and wow 155 mph and I had to stop. It might have done 160, but who knows, I could also have gone to jail because of that. Used it as a daily drive until 2007. Now it is strictly for weekends and appointments. I have a truck for daily use now. Now have 107K miles. Normal maintenance and no major problems thus far. I could keep this car forever. My 9 year old son loves it and wants me to keep it for him when he gets 16. Yeah right!
Best of the best
You won't find any kind of car with perfect handling, power and look like this car. This is not a car. IT'S AN ART!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 1998 BMW M3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3