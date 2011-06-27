Used 1998 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

Great handling, lots of fun pyite , 09/12/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for almost 2 years now, and it just feels great to drive. Check the "Melted Rubber" web site for a thorough review. With 230 HP, it is not going to win too many drag races; and I only get 25 mpg with 95% freeway driving. I could probably squeeze a couple more out of it, but it is practically impossible not to be a leadfoot. One thing to watch out for if you get one is the routine maintenance. It is typical for people to neglect this until 130,000+ miles, at which point the car will likely need shocks, bushings, etc all around and a clutch. BMW st^H^H dealers have turned overcharging into an art form - finding a good independent mechanic will save you a fortune. Report Abuse

Always fun to drive darthbimmer , 07/11/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought a used M3 after shopping it against the 328 and 330. All of them do 0-60 pretty quickly, but after 60 only the M3 keeps on going, going, going. This car almost never fails to put a smile on my face. It looks great, handles smartly, and accelerates quickly. Drop the top and crank the tunes, and life doesn't get much finer. The back seat makes it a fairly practical car -- it'll carry 4 adults in a pinch, or 2 adults plus a week's worth of bags. It won't carry a family of 5, tow a boat, or haul sheets of plywood home from the hardware store, but it does just about everything else. Report Abuse

da bomb mlebauer , 04/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Owned this car for almost 10 years, love it almost as much as my family. It stays parked most of the winter, but now that spring has sprung, pop the top and hit the twisties. It handles like a slot car, nothing tracks better. Not the most powerful, but the horsepower race is overrated. Mine is a 5 speed, a 6th cog would be nice, but NEVER would I consider a self-shifter. Car is all smiles :-) Even 12 years old I still find people gathering around it in parking lots. Report Abuse

Best Overall Sports Car Ever Kevin , 07/26/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my 4 door M3 since 2003. I bought it from a private dealership with only 17K miles on it. I added the Dinan software one day at the dealership on a whim and wow 155 mph and I had to stop. It might have done 160, but who knows, I could also have gone to jail because of that. Used it as a daily drive until 2007. Now it is strictly for weekends and appointments. I have a truck for daily use now. Now have 107K miles. Normal maintenance and no major problems thus far. I could keep this car forever. My 9 year old son loves it and wants me to keep it for him when he gets 16. Yeah right! Report Abuse