Used 1998 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 M3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dakar Yellow 2
  • Bright Red
  • Black II
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Alpine White III
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Techno Violet Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
