2018 BMW M3 CS Review
Pros & Cons
- Exclusive parts that add power and reduce weight
- Limited production makes this a special model
- Recalibrated suspension and bespoke interior
- Not good for long trips
- Down on creature comforts
- Limited availability
Which M3 CS does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
It's easy to argue that the BMW M3 occupies a central part of the spectrum between everyday sedan and sports car. It's one of the most accessible practical sport sedans that most drivers can buy. You could take it to a track day in the morning and then head to a fancy dinner with a date that same evening.
But what if you want something more aggressive? BMW hopes its latest special edition, dubbed the M3 CS, is what sport-sedan purists are craving.
The M3 CS has a more powerful engine thanks to software recalibration and sport exhaust. It now produces 453 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, which is a 28 hp and 37 lb-ft increase over the standard M3. Midrange power is broader, and BMW retuned the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for quicker shifts and launches. The suspension has also been completely reworked for a much narrower and sportier range of adjustability.
Also on tap are the carbon-fiber exterior panels and CS-exclusive interior. The hood, roof, diffuser, and spoiler are all made of carbon fiber. On the inside, faux suede and contrast stitching are everywhere, while lightweight bucket seats keep the driver and passenger connected to the car. Finally, the climate controls and audio system are lightened versions unique to the CS.
From a performance perspective, the 2018 BMW M3 CS is the top dog and is perfect for BMW fans who frequent the track. But if you're looking for a street-friendly sport sedan, it's probably better to stick with the standard M3.
2018 BMW M3 CS models
The 2018 BMW M3 CS is a limited-edition variant of the regular M3 sedan. It features more power, a stiffer suspension, and unique interior and exterior treatments. The M3 CS is only available in one trim and uses a twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 453 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque to drive the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Much like the standard M3, the M3 CS comes equipped with an exclusive exterior fascia and interior trim package. A staggered tire setup — 19-inch front and 20-inch rear — comes with summer performance tires. You also get an adaptive suspension, and an electrically adjustable rear differential sends power evenly to both rear wheels.
But the M3 CS isn't a stripped-out sport sedan. Standard equipment includes a surround-sound audio system, navigation, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and BMW's ConnectedDrive and Remote Services systems that integrate your smartphone to the car.
Safety-oriented standard features include adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, automatic windshield wipers, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, and a rearview camera.
The M3 CS is light on options. The Executive package includes rear power sunshade and manual side window sunshades, ultrasonic parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam activation, a head-up display and speed-limit sign recognition.
The only stand-alone options are for carbon-ceramic brakes and two special-order paint colors: Frozen Dark Blue II and Lime Rock Grey.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the M3 CS models:
- Cornering Brake Control
- Computers balance brake force laterally and between axles to limit overbraking to maintain stability during emergency or dynamic maneuvers.
- Dry Braking Function
- When the vehicle detects a wet condition, it will gently apply the brakes to remove excess moisture from the surface of the brake rotors.
- Park Distance Control
- An array of ultrasonic sensors informs the driver when the car is too close to an object.
