2018 BMW M3 CS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exclusive parts that add power and reduce weight
  • Limited production makes this a special model
  • Recalibrated suspension and bespoke interior
  • Not good for long trips
  • Down on creature comforts
  • Limited availability
Which M3 CS does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 BMW M3 CS is a limited-edition model and is a subvariant of BMW's popular M3. If you have an interest in unique BMW sport sedans, and your local dealer has a CS, we suggest you buy it. BMW will only make them for one year.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's easy to argue that the BMW M3 occupies a central part of the spectrum between everyday sedan and sports car. It's one of the most accessible practical sport sedans that most drivers can buy. You could take it to a track day in the morning and then head to a fancy dinner with a date that same evening.

But what if you want something more aggressive? BMW hopes its latest special edition, dubbed the M3 CS, is what sport-sedan purists are craving.

The M3 CS has a more powerful engine thanks to software recalibration and sport exhaust. It now produces 453 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, which is a 28 hp and 37 lb-ft increase over the standard M3. Midrange power is broader, and BMW retuned the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for quicker shifts and launches. The suspension has also been completely reworked for a much narrower and sportier range of adjustability.

Also on tap are the carbon-fiber exterior panels and CS-exclusive interior. The hood, roof, diffuser, and spoiler are all made of carbon fiber. On the inside, faux suede and contrast stitching are everywhere, while lightweight bucket seats keep the driver and passenger connected to the car. Finally, the climate controls and audio system are lightened versions unique to the CS.

From a performance perspective, the 2018 BMW M3 CS is the top dog and is perfect for BMW fans who frequent the track. But if you're looking for a street-friendly sport sedan, it's probably better to stick with the standard M3.

2018 BMW M3 CS models

The 2018 BMW M3 CS is a limited-edition variant of the regular M3 sedan. It features more power, a stiffer suspension, and unique interior and exterior treatments. The M3 CS is only available in one trim and uses a twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 453 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque to drive the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Much like the standard M3, the M3 CS comes equipped with an exclusive exterior fascia and interior trim package. A staggered tire setup — 19-inch front and 20-inch rear — comes with summer performance tires. You also get an adaptive suspension, and an electrically adjustable rear differential sends power evenly to both rear wheels.

But the M3 CS isn't a stripped-out sport sedan. Standard equipment includes a surround-sound audio system, navigation, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and BMW's ConnectedDrive and Remote Services systems that integrate your smartphone to the car.

Safety-oriented standard features include adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, automatic windshield wipers, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, and a rearview camera.

The M3 CS is light on options. The Executive package includes rear power sunshade and manual side window sunshades, ultrasonic parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam activation, a head-up display and speed-limit sign recognition.

The only stand-alone options are for carbon-ceramic brakes and two special-order paint colors: Frozen Dark Blue II and Lime Rock Grey.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M3 CS.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
See all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfect drive
JK,06/19/2020
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The car just looks ready to go, and it is. Get it in black, it is a head turner. At night this thing just looks mean. Performance settings are fantastic, especially a nice hot day, the tires are like glue. It is pricey, but limited edition makes it worth it. Buy one if you can find one, but keep a special place in the garage away from the kids or stuff...
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 BMW M3 CS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
453 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW M3 CS features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the M3 CS models:

Cornering Brake Control
Computers balance brake force laterally and between axles to limit overbraking to maintain stability during emergency or dynamic maneuvers.
Dry Braking Function
When the vehicle detects a wet condition, it will gently apply the brakes to remove excess moisture from the surface of the brake rotors.
Park Distance Control
An array of ultrasonic sensors informs the driver when the car is too close to an object.

More about the 2018 BMW M3 CS

Used 2018 BMW M3 CS Overview

The Used 2018 BMW M3 CS is offered in the following submodels: M3 CS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW M3 CS?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW M3 CS trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW M3 CS Base is priced between $75,000 and$75,000 with odometer readings between 9585 and9585 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW M3 CSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW M3 CS for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 M3 CSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $75,000 and mileage as low as 9585 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW M3 CS.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW M3 CSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 CS for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,349.

Find a used BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,259.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 CS for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,662.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,140.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW M3 CS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

